CONCORD — The NH Center for Nonprofits celebrated the recipients of its 2020 Nonprofit Impact Awards with a virtual celebration Thursday.
“The Nonprofit Impact Awards celebrate the vision, strategy and innovation that we see throughout the nonprofit sector,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits in a statement. “Each of the honorees has made an extraordinary impact on our state by leading and serving with passion and purpose.”
Tess Stack Kuenning, president and chief executive officer at the Bi-State Primary Care Association, was honored for her leadership in ensuring access to comprehensive health care services for all individuals, according to a news release.
Laura Knoy, host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s The Exchange, was recognized for bringing awareness and dialogue to many of the key issues that New Hampshire nonprofit organizations work to address.
Carolyn Benthien received the Board Impact Award for her board service and leadership with multiple charitable organizations in the state. She was the first female chair of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and served on the founding boards of several organizations, including the Women’s Fund of New Hampshire, the Mary & John Elliott Charitable Foundation and Leadership New Hampshire.
The Mayhew Program and Arts In Reach (AIR) were recognized for service to the community.
Mayhew was lauded for its commitment to organizational excellence and strategic growth from a summer program for nine inner-city boys to a statewide, year-round program serving more than 220 boys each year.
AIR was honored for its innovative and inclusive approach to empowering Seacoast-area teenage girls through mentoring and arts programs. Over 22 years, AIR has provided programs free of charge to girls who struggle with adverse childhood experiences and trauma.
The Harvard Pilgrim Healthy Community Impact Award was awarded to the Raymond Coalition For Youth (RCFY) for its dedication to supporting positive, healthy choices for youth. The coalition empowers the community to promote positive youth development and reduce youth substance use, and suicide risk.
“We are proud to partner with NH Center for Nonprofits and honor Raymond Coalition For Youth for proactively engaging the community to support youth in making choices to live healthy, happy lives,” said William Brewster, M.D., vice president, New Hampshire regional market for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.