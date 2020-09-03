The Class Reunion Committee of Manchester Central High School's Class of 1955 recently announced the cancellation of the 65th class reunion.
"It was a disappointing decision as we have been successful in holding a reunion every five years since 1955 due to strong leadership," Cathy Felch of the Class Reunion Committee said in a statement.
The celebration was scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Backroom, but it was decided the cancellation was necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There are no plans to reschedule at this time, but we shall see what the future holds for our next reunion," Felch said. "Be safe."