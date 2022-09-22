The 11th Annual CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Manchester’s Delta Dental Stadium. The game was supposed to be played Aug. 26, but was postponed by a threat of severe weather.
The game pits local police officers and firefighters against each other, and supports the kids and programs at Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD).
Team Police beat Team Fire 11-5 in last year’s game, which CHaD officials said raised more than $111,000. The victory gave Team Police a 7-3 advantage in the series.
Among those scheduled to take the field are Manchester Central graduates Nick Makris (Manchester Fire) and Joe Leafe (Goffstown Fire), and Newfound Regional graduate Garrett Jewell (Merrimack County Department of Corrections).
• Makris also played in the 2014 CHaD New Hampshire East/West All-Star Football Game. He caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from former University of New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight to help the West prevail 24-7 that year.
• After graduating from Central, Leafe played college baseball at Salve Regina University, where he served as a team captain.
• Jewell pitched for Southern New Hampshire University. The Minnesota Twins selected him in the 2011 MLB Draft.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the ballpark. All tickets are general admission and cost $20. Children 5 and under can attend the game for free. There will be a fireworks show following the game.
Those who wish to do so can bring a food donation to support New Hampshire Tackles Hunger and the New Hampshire Food Bank.