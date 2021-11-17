P edro Colom was all smiles.
After meeting champion boxers Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade and Kali Reis, the teen’s biggest takeaway was more than a tip on how to land a cross or a jab.
“It’s encouragement,” said Colom, 15. “He made it. He’s a human being like me. I feel like if I work hard, I can make it one day.”
Andrade will defend his WBO World Middleweight title against Jason Quigley on Friday at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, highlighting a boxing card with four world titles on the line. Reis will take on Jessica Camara for the WBA, IBO and vacant WBO women’s crowns.
The two popped into the Manchester Police Athletic League building on Beech Street Wednesday, taking in the impressive collection of Muhammed Ali memorabilia donated by Merchants Auto owner Stephen Singer and talking with about a dozen young boxers.
“You know how many people told us we wouldn’t do nothing, we wouldn’t be nothing?” Reis said. “Stick to it. Keep at it, learn from your losses, learn from your mistakes. Don’t get down on yourself.”
Andrade told Colom and others not to not let anyone’s negative words discourage them.
“Don’t let nobody tear you down,” Andrade said. “It could be jealousy, it could be hate. Are you gonna let somebody bring you down, or are you going to continue to grow, and be successful? Keep working hard. Keep training.”
Reis looked around the room at the stationary bikes, treadmills and other workout equipment.
“You need the old school road work,” Reis said. “This equipment is great, but old school pushups, sit-ups and running ... that’s how you build the strength.”
Teaching discipline
Manchester police officer Ryan Hardy is assigned to MPAL full time. His responsibilities include coordinating programs, coaching and maintaining the building.
Hardy said the boxing program is MPAL’s staple, with about 50 kids ranging in age from 12 to 18 regularly attending level 1 or 2 classes. Level 1 is for beginners, for youth looking to try out the sport, while level 2 is for more experienced and dedicated teens.
“We teach dedication, hard work and discipline in all our programs, but especially in boxing, because it’s so mentally and physically demanding,” Hardy said.
“A day like today is awesome for the kids, because they get to see some local fighters that have made it. It’s kind of a dream come true for them. These are fighters who grew up in gyms like this, in neighborhoods potentially like them, who made it. It’s a reminder that if you work hard enough you can succeed.”
“These fighters came to a gym just like this and it carved their lives out, and today they’re world champions,” said boxing promoter Al Valenti.
Andrade (30-0, 18 knockouts) is in the Queen City to put his crown on the line for the fifth time. The Rhode Island star will be looking for a statement win as he hunts the unification blockbusters with his fellow belt holders at 160 pounds.
Andrade, 33, picked up the vacant title in his first fight with Eddie Hearn in Boston in October 2018. The fight against Quigley will be his fifth in a row against a European challenger.
Quigley (19-1 14 KOs) moved into prime position to land a world title shot in May by beating Shane Mosley Jr. in a majority decision in a thriller in Las Vegas. The former amateur star becomes the second Irishman to challenge ‘Boo Boo’ after Luke Keeler took him on in Miami in January 2020.
“Jason Quigley, world rated, good amateur pedigree, decent skills, comes to fight, and hats off to him, he’s actually willing to step in the ring with me, which you can’t say for any of these other so-called top guys,” Andrade said.
“Just keep winning — that’s all I can do. Go in there, handle my business, do my job, look sensational, come out healthy, and then it’s onto the next. If you have a belt at 160 or 168 pounds, let’s go.”
“I’ve worked my whole career to get into this position of becoming world champion,” Quigley said. “Demetrius is a great champion, but now it’s my time, and that World title is coming back to Ireland.”
Women’s title fight
Two-weight champion Reis (18-7-1, 5 KOs) added the IBO title to her WBA crown last time out with a majority decision over Australian Diana Prazak. The Rhode Island champion and former WBC middleweight champion will be looking to add another title against Camara (8-2), a Canadianwho bounced back from a loss to Melissa St. Vil with a confidence-boosting win over Heather Hardy in May.
“I am in this tournament to collect all of the belts and become undisputed champion,” Reis said. “Jessica is a talented fighter, but she will not deter me from achieving my goal. No one will.”
“This is going to be a fun fight for the fans and a great fight for women’s boxing,” Camara said. “Kali will be a tough opponent, but I will be ready. On Nov. 19, I will become a world champion.”
Friday’s card includes Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s defense of his IBF and WBA World Super Bantamweight titles against Ronny Rios and a bout between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo.
Doors open at 5 p.m.; the event begins at 5:45 p.m. Tickets start at $30. For more information, go to snhuarena.com.