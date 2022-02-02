CHARLESTOWN – Breige Reilly and her two daughters lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire early Saturday morning.
“This was already the worst year of my life trying to sustain myself as a single mom. I was already struggling,” Reilly said Tuesday. “I want my girls back home, I want my dog back home, I want to be back on my feet.”
The Charlestown native had lived in the Meany Road home with her daughters, Madalynn Pratt, 12, and Harper Pratt, 8, and their five-year-old pit bull Sadie.
Reilly was asleep when the fire started, and was only awoken by Sadie's barking.
The doublewide mobile home is out in the woods, she said, and even a passing car would cause Sadie to start barking. But Sadie didn’t stop barking and when Reilly didn’t get out of bed, the pit bull jumped on her bed to wake her up.
“She flew through my door after a little while and jumped in my bed and woke me up,” Reilly said.
That’s when Reilly got up and saw the smoke, and when she left her bedroom she saw flames shooting from the furnace door.
“I was like, OMG, this place is going to probably explode,” she said.
Once outside she saw flames on the roof. She immediately put Sadie in her car and went back inside and grabbed her purse then drove to the end of her driveway and called 911. Thankfully, her daughters were at their father’s for the weekend.
Firefighters told her it was likely an electrical fire that started in the roof. Reilly said the roof had just been replaced and new ventilation vents were installed above the bathroom.
“It started up in the roof or ceiling but they can’t say for sure. There is no roof left,” she said. “But it’s clear; it’s probably electrical of some sort.”
Reilly is hoping to rebuild, but unfortunately, she had been struggling financially over the past year and had let her homeowner’s insurance lapse.
She and her ex-husband had bought the doublewide for cash five years ago and didn’t have a mortgage, she said.
“To allow your homeowner's insurance to lapse is such a big mistake. It’s definitely humbled me,” Reilly said. “I’m not proud of myself. But what are you going to do? You have to pick and choose sometimes. … between heat and groceries … It’s been a rough year already.”
This past year has been a struggle for the 32-year-old single mom. Divorced last year after 15 years of marriage, it has been the first time in her adult life that she has been on her own, she said. And along with learning how to manage on her single income, she also experienced COVID-related unemployment over the past year.
“So that house was really all I had. My independence as a woman and a place for me to care for my daughters and it’s really devastating,” Reilly said.
She is hoping to be able to put a down payment on another mobile home and return to her property. Renting is too expensive and moving to another community would be heartbreaking, she said. Reilly grew up in Charlestown and hopes the same for her daughters.
“My daughter Madelynn is in the seventh grade, she has the same seventh grade teachers that I had,” Reilly said.
It’s also the kind of place where if you lose everything in a fire, the town fire chief goes home and brings you clothes from his own daughter, she said.
“The community itself is special, it really is. I love my town. I truly do,” she said. “If I had to go to Keene or something like that they’d lose that.”
As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe page started by her sister has raised more than $6,000, “which is great,” she said. “That might be a down payment on something.”
“I’m beyond grateful. I have been so humbled by this and am so grateful for this community,” she said.
Until then, Reilly will be staying with a friend, her daughters will be staying with their dad and Sadie is in a kennel.