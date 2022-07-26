CHELMSFORD, Mass. — It's been three years since sisters Lisa Kauhl and Stephanie McElligott have seen one of their late mother's paintings, but a new lead could bring their search to a close.

The painting, which features a very young Kauhl clad in a yellow bonnet bending over the ocean waves, was sold at an estate sale in January 2019, when parents Paula and Howard Chechik moved out of their North Chelmsford home to an assisted living community.