LACONIA — At age 5, Bonnie Abrams asked her parents, Eva and Hyman, what a concentration camp was and recalled getting an answer from her dad about soup.
A concentration camp, her dad explained to her, was “a place where they made big pots of soup,” with some people at the camp getting all the vegetables and others just the watery stock.
Abrams, who was the keynote speaker at Saturday’s Holocaust Remembrance at the Congregational Church of Laconia, concluded that concentration camps were a place “where they did wrong things to people.”
As she grew older, however, Abrams whose family emigrated from Germany to the South Bronx in 1949, said her parents provided her more, “age appropriate” information about their almost miraculous survivals as Jews marked for death by the Nazis and also about family members who were murdered.
For the past several decades, Abrams has shared her parents,’ and particularly her mother’s experiences, with audiences around the U.S. and world through original songs, words and pictures.
Her appearance at the Congregational Church of Laconia was sponsored by Temple B’nai Israel and the Laconia Human Relations Committee with the aim of restoring “faith in humanity” and ensuring that “hatred and discrimination will not be tolerated and have no place in our community,” according to a program for the event.
Anti-Semitic, racist vandalism was found last year in Laconia at Opechee Point at Opechee Park and more recently, pro-Nazi graffiti was discovered at the former Laconia State School property on North Main Street. Police are investigating both incidents.
In a program titled, “Voice of the Second Generation,” Abrams spoke and sang about how her mother, who grew up in Romania to Hungarian parents, knew from a young age about discrimination and hatred simply because she was Jewish.
As World War II progressed and the Nazis began their attempt to kill all the Jews, Abrams said her mother was sexually accosted by a policeman in her hometown. When her mother fought back, the policeman, said Abrams, told her that “where you’re going this doesn’t matter.”
Later, Abrams mother’s entire family was sent Auschwitz, but her mother survived the death camp and a subsequent forced march to Germany. Her mother found comfort and help at a sheep farm in Bavaria and there she also met the Polish man who would become her husband.
Her parents’ survival was sometimes “just luck,” said Abrams, while other times “somebody helped,” like the woman who owned the sheep farm; the German who gave her mom a tomato; or the work-camp guard who struck up a relationship with her father and occasionally gave him sandwiches.
Before Abrams began her presentation, Rabbi Jan Katz of Temple B’nai Israel told the audience that the testimony of Holocaust survivors and of their children pierces “our hearts,” but is also an opportunity to “use our voices” to lift up everyone in Laconia and beyond.
“We’ are united with all people who share these values.” Katz said.