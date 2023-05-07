Bonnie Abrams
Bonnie Abrams sings on Saturday as part of the Holocaust remembrance at the Congregational Church of Laconia. Abrams is the daughter of the late Eva and Hyman Abrams, who both survived the Holocaust.

LACONIA — At age 5, Bonnie Abrams asked her parents, Eva and Hyman, what a concentration camp was and recalled getting an answer from her dad about soup.

A concentration camp, her dad explained to her, was “a place where they made big pots of soup,” with some people at the camp getting all the vegetables and others just the watery stock.