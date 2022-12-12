Wreath bracelet
Buy Now

Cati Blagojevic makes a “wreath bracelet” with her mom, Laura, and sister, Eva, during the Jingle Bell Extravaganza at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover on Sunday.

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover held its annual Jingle Bell Extravaganza on Sunday. Kids had the opportunity to meet Santa (and get a photo!), enjoy doing hands-on holiday craft activities and a magical science experiment, all while exploring the museum’s many interactive exhibits.