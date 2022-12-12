Admission to the Jingle Bell Extravaganza, along with crafts, Santa and experiments, granted access to all Children’s Museum of NH has to offer, like these air tubes which sends colorful cloths floating above the kids.
Cati Blagojevic makes a “wreath bracelet” with her mom, Laura, and sister, Eva, during the Jingle Bell Extravaganza at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover on Sunday.
Michelle Laing helps her daughter, Audriana, with her snowman face during the Jingle Bell Extravaganza at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover on Sunday.
The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover held its annual Jingle Bell Extravaganza on Sunday. Kids had the opportunity to meet Santa (and get a photo!), enjoy doing hands-on holiday craft activities and a magical science experiment, all while exploring the museum’s many interactive exhibits.