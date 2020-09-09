The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire is reopening Thursday for the first time since March 14, and local leaders look forward to the foot traffic it will bring back to downtown Dover.
“We’re excited to reopen to those families who want to come back to us,” President Jane Bard said in an interview last week.
The nonprofit museum, which draws people from all over New Hampshire as well as Maine and Massachusetts, is designed to be a place where children can learn about different cultures, explore science, and let their imaginations take over.
Bard said people who came in during their members-only "soft opening" last week were happy to have a sense of normalcy in their lives after six months away, even if that means children over the age of 2 must wear masks, capacity is limited and social distancing is mandatory.
Museum staff have worked to make sure the space is safe for reopening, taking measures such as removing all puppets and installing bins for high-touch items that need to be sanitized after use.
Dinosaur footprints have been put down on the floors to make sure traffic flows one way.
“We’ve been keeping busy this whole time,” Bard said.
Dover Mayor Robert Carrier said Wednesday that the museum, which moved from Portsmouth to Dover in 2008, offers a special space for children from throughout the region to learn and grow.
“These kids need interaction and they definitely need interaction in a safe way,” Carrier said.
Carrier said the museum on Washington Street helps boost the local economy. People may stop at a local restaurant for breakfast or lunch, get an educational toy at Noggin Factory Toys, or enjoy a treat at Lickee’s & Chewy’s Candies & Creamery across the street.
Carrier reported that downtown Dover is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown. On Saturday night, the four restaurants he and some friends called for reservations were full both outside and inside.
“I think we’ll come around,” Carrier said. “I think most people out there are pretty good because they will support local businesses.”
Carrier said there is some work to do when it comes to attracting people back to Dover, but he is confident the city is moving in the right direction.
Starting on Thursday, the museum will offer two sessions each day from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Families must reserve a spot online prior to visiting and reservations can be made one week prior to visiting.
For visitors who are unable to wear a mask, the museum staff is offering a special time for them to visit once a month. For September, that reserved time is Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit www.childrens-museum.org.