Chen Guangcheng, with Maui Jim sunglasses, a suit and a striped tie, sat down for lunch at North End Bistro with his friends in celebration of his citizenship last week.
The Chinese human rights activist met with the three attorneys of Mesa Law LLC Immigration Services of Manchester, who helped him gain this important legal status in Maryland on June 21.
As the youngest child of a Communist worker in China, Guangcheng was blind from an early age, and taught himself law, according to National Public Radio. He earned a spot in the Time 100 in 2006.
“We are celebrating his naturalization and discussing events that are going on in China,” attorney George Bruno said.
Guangcheng drove to New Hampshire from his home in Washington, D.C., with his son and his wife Weijing, who received her U.S. citizenship in March.
Attorney Lina Shayo said this accomplishment is important because Guangcheng’s citizenship illustrates his ideals of human rights in the United States.
“American citizenship is important because we are defenders of human rights around the world,” Shayo said.
“It’s a culmination of this immigration process,” attorney Enrique Mesa Jr. said. “We were happy to help this great man become a citizen.”
It has been a long road to citizenship.
From 2005 to 2012, the Chinese government arbitrarily detained Guangcheng. It made him serve a prison sentence and put him under house arrest after he exposed forced abortions the government carried out because of China’s one-child policy, according to Human Rights Watch. More than 300 million children have been killed due to these laws, he said in an interview last Thursday.
“(Having children) is a basic human right,” Guangcheng said.
On April 22, 2012, he escaped house arrest with the help of his wife. After a car chase, breaking his foot and avoiding arrest by authorities, he sought refuge in the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on April 27, 2012, according to ABC News.
When Guangcheng expressed his desire to come to the United States, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte, R-NH, among others, called for the government to grant him asylum, according to WMUR. The U.S. government settled a treaty with the Chinese government, which sent him and his family to the U.S. on May 19, 2012.
He recorded the story of his remarkable journey in his 2016 book, “The Barefoot Lawyer: A Blind Man’s Fight for Justice and Freedom in China.”
After coming to America, he earned a visa and then a green card, Bruno said.
But even once he was in the U.S., Guangcheng had difficulties gaining citizenship due to his blindness.
“Because of Braille requirements, it has been even harder for him,” Mesa said.
Upon his arrival in the U.S., Guangcheng became a student at New York University Law School. Since 2013, he has been a senior research fellow at Catholic University, the Witherspoon Institute, and the Lantos Foundation, which is based in Concord, according to his book.
Former U.S. Representative Richard Swett, D-NH, and the Lantos Foundation helped introduce Guangcheng to Bruno, Mesa said. Bruno began working with Guangcheng to gain a green card several years ago.
Bruno was the U.S. ambassador to Belize under President Bill Clinton and a senior adviser to the Pentagon from 1998-2001. Bruno also co-founded International Resource Company in Manchester, which works with governments, businesses and individuals to solve problems in international affairs, according to its website.
At the luncheon, Guangcheng spoke about how the Communist Party continues to have a large presence in China.
“The foundation of the problem is that there is no other power,” he said through a translator. “Right now, it is an important time for western democracies to help China.”
He said the situation in Hong Kong has been worse since the Hong Kong National Security Law was passed in June 2020.
Apple Daily, the last independent news organization left in Hong Kong, was shut down June 30 by Chinese authorities, its bank account frozen.
“Freedom of the press is dead there,” Guangcheng said.
But he said things are looking better in China since he has left the country.
“The Communist Party lost power since the internet,” he said. “A lot of people are awakened. They know where to get their rights.”
He said he has hope for increased freedoms in China in the future.
“Sooner or later China will become a democratic country,” he said.