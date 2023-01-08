Turns out Christmas trees are scrumptious and nutritious.
Well, at least for donkeys, goats and other farm animals.
Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue in Acworth and other farms across New Hampshire are seeking Christmas tree donations for animals to munch on this winter. Giving a treat to the animals sure beats just throwing the beloved holiday decoration in the trash.
“We will put your old Christmas trees to good use!” a Facebook post from the organization reads.
The rescue welcomes trees that weren’t decorated with tinsel and haven’t been sprayed with pesticides or fire-retardant, said Hannah Allen, who has worked at the rescue for eight years and is now running the nonprofit as president.
Allen said the best trees were cut down locally or the person knows exactly where it came from. The donkeys and mules will gravitate toward the fresher cut trees, Allen will toss the ones she suspects had been sprayed.
Spruce and fir trees are high in vitamin C. Unlike horses, donkeys require a high-fiber diet, Allen said.
“They get a lot of nutrients out of very little being desert species,” she said. “So Christmas trees being very woody and just that there is an excess of them is a good way to repurpose it.”
Most of the time Allen collects a variety of tree branches from the woods for the animals to snack on.
“It helps to cut back on our hay bales because they are snacking on Christmas trees instead of as much hay,” Allen said. “They have a lot of vitamins in them. Evergreens are high in vitamin C, which usually all of us are deficient in in wintertime.”
Others say the trees should not have been in any treated water.
Anderson Farm in Chesterfield is accepting Christmas trees without any spray or tinsel for its goats.
“The goats would love them,” a Facebook post reads.
The Dublin Community Center held an event Saturday to encourage Christmas tree donations to Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Sullivan.
“The animals at Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary are anxious to help get rid of your green-stemmed yuletide leftovers,” a Facebook post reads. Donna and Daryl Waterson, who run the farm, say that the Christmas trees are like candy to the animals on the farm and actually a healthy snack. The trees are loved by the goats, pigs and alpaca!”
Black Dog Farm in Barnstead, Gerber Family Farm in Chester and Black Dog Farm in Barnstead are also accepting donations.
“The only stipulations is that the tree can’t have tinsel, was watered with only water, (no tree food or chemicals), and that it was a tree that you didn’t get from a ‘big box store’ as places like that sometimes use chemicals and paint their trees,” Black Dog wrote on Facebook.
To donate:
Anderson Farm: 130 Twin Brook Road. Chesterfield.
Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary: 161 Centre St, Sullivan.
Black Dog Farm: 614 Province Road, Barnstead.
Garland Farm & Stables: 252 Hare Rd, Milton.
Gerber Family Farm: Breathe CrossFit, 8 Tinkham Ave., Derry.
Legacy Lane Farm: 217 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham.
Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue: 23 Saw Mill Rd, South Acworth.