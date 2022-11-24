Hazel Duke Thanksgiving Dinner

John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Elizabeth Grubbs spoons carrots into a take-out food container held by Dale Packard on Thursday during the Hazel Duke Thanksgiving Dinner at the Laconia Congregational Church. 

LACONIA -- We all have at least one favorite thing in a Thanksgiving Day dinner; Joseph Bixby has two.

“Probably mashed potatoes and gravy,” said Bixby, before qualifying that “I like the gravy …on everything.”