LACONIA -- We all have at least one favorite thing in a Thanksgiving Day dinner; Joseph Bixby has two.
“Probably mashed potatoes and gravy,” said Bixby, before qualifying that “I like the gravy …on everything.”
Bixby was born in Laconia and is once again a resident of the City on the Lakes after moving south as a child and graduating from high school in Savannah, Georgia.
He moved back to the Lakes Region more than two decades ago, first to Center Harbor, where he and his then wife started a family.
Thanksgiving Day 2022 found Bixby living alone, not far from the Laconia Congregational Church, and standing in a line with dozens of other people behind the church, waiting for a free holiday meal prepared and provided by volunteers and inspired by the late Hazel Duke.
A longtime teacher in Laconia public schools, Duke was a congregant of Laconia Congregational Church who believed that no one should be alone on Thanksgiving. In her will, Duke left money for the Thanksgiving Day meal that for the last 55 years has borne her name.
The Hazel Duke Dinner has traditionally been held in the basement of Laconia Congregational Church, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the event became carry-out only in 2020 and 2021 and again this year, which is the first time Bixby has attended.
“A friend told me about it,” explained Bixby, who is on Social Security, and in his description, is “just kind of between stuff right now.”
Growing up, Thanksgivings were always meaningful to him, and later to his own family, said Bixby, who conceded that he would “probably not” have a turkey dinner with all the fixings and dessert unless he came to the Hazel Duke Dinner.
“I really don’t have anywhere else to go today,” he said, but to the church.
Upon receiving a container of food, Bixby thanked volunteer Bob Nerbonne, who in turn thanked him for coming.
“We’re glad you’re here,” said Nerbonne.
Hollis Thompson, who has overseen the last four Hazel Duke Dinners, was grateful that the weather was improved from a year ago.
Last year, when the dinner provided 120 meals, “It was rainy and cold,” she said, whereas on Thursday, when 150 dinners were provided, it was cold “but at least it’s not raining.”
The food is served until there is no more, Hollis said, and the recipients can ask for as many meals as they want.
“It’s like everything, on the honor system,” she said, adding that some people are picking up meals for themselves as well as family members or friends who might not be able to do so. There are many reasons why people come to the Hazel Duke Dinner, but only one reason for making it happen, said Thompson, quoting Jesus’ admonition to “feed the hungry.”
“This is something we need to do as Christians and the community,” she said.
