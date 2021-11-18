City officials are cutting ties with InTown Manchester and the organization’s executive director has resigned after financial records show the nonprofit about $90,000 in the red.
The decision to terminate the contract with InTown Manchester no later than Jan. 17, 2022, came after a nonpublic session of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday night at which results of an audit performed by Melanson CPAs were reviewed.
Intown Manchester is a nonprofit private 501(c)(3) organization working in cooperation with the city to increase downtown’s competitiveness and “affirm Manchester’s position as an economic leader” of the region through business support efforts like marketing, communications and event production.
InTown receives up to $258,000 annually from the city through a surtax placed on properties in what the city designates as the Central Business Service District.
Attempts to reach InTown Manchester Executive Director Sarah Beaudry on Thursday were unsuccessful. Her cellphone number is no longer in service.
InTown Manchester Board Chair Debbie Day provided a statement on behalf of the board after receiving an email notification from the city solicitor’s office that the city is ending the association.
“We are committed to and working on a transition plan to address concerns raised by the city and ensure that Intown can continue to provide valuable services to Downtown businesses and stakeholders,” the statement said.
Day confirmed Beaudry has resigned effective Dec. 31, but effectively the resignation is immediately because Beaudry furloughed herself and laid off three maintenance workers after the city announced it wouldn’t release any more funds to InTown.
On Thursday, city officials said the maintenance workers can resume beautification efforts if they submit their time sheets to the city.
Mayor Joyce Craig said Thursday she appreciates the work InTown Manchester has done for the downtown area over the years.
“However, I was made aware of the fact there has been virtually no oversight of funds or what services were being provided with the funds allocated,” Craig said.
According to an email from Solicitor Emily Rice to Day sent Thursday, InTown Manchester’s largest deficit — a net income loss of $68,000 — came in Fiscal Year 2019 before the pandemic.
The organization also has approximately $13,000 in unpaid employee retirement benefits and an outstanding bank line of credit of $60,000, city officials said.
“The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent in accordance with the contract,” Craig said. “As a result, the city provided notice to terminate the agreement with Intown Manchester.”
In August, aldermen authorized an independent audit of InTown’s finances after city officials reported they hadn’t seen records of the organization’s spending for several years.
Sharon Wickens, the city’s finance director, said Manchester officials had been asking InTown for financial information “for quite some time, at least since May.”
“Per RSA 31:123, we have a fiduciary responsibility to get an accounting of all expenditures,” Wickens said.
Although InTown acknowledged receipt of the city’s request, “no substantive response was received from InTown by the due date,” Rice wrote in her email. “To date, InTown has provided no audits for fiscal years 2017 through 2021.”
The city contracted with Melanson CPAs to perform an independent review of InTown’s internal controls and an analysis of its accounting and financial reporting.
According to Rice, that review concluded:
• The accounting records are not up to date and the organization is several months behind in reconciling bank statements to the general ledger. Several weaknesses in InTown’s internal controls were noted, including lack of timely and accurate cash reconciliations, lack of receipts providing evidence of cash disbursements, including credit cards, and no approved pay rates.
• Both the organization’s FY 2020 tax filing with the State of New Hampshire’s Charitable Trusts Division and 2020 IRS income tax exemption Form 990 were filed late.
• Since at least June 13, 2019, InTown has made only interest payments on its bank line of credit.
• Despite the award of two Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) Loans totaling $72,000, InTown’s accounting records show a negative cash position of $24,555 as of June 30, resulting in significant bank service charges. Melanson was also informed that the organization has approximately $13,000 in unpaid employee retirement benefits, and that the executive director has loaned funds to the organization several times — and that as of June 30, $3,400 is owed to the executive director.
Melanson identified net income losses for InTown Manchester of $30,000 for fiscal year 2017, $16,000 for FY 2018, $68,000 for FY 2019, $35,000 for FY 2020 and $13,000 for FY 2021.
According to Rice, the city has paid in full all contractual fees owed to InTown through Oct. 31, 2021.
InTown has 30 days to address its default, Rice said.
“The city has not received any direct or official notice from InTown, but has become aware through media reports of the resignation of the Executive Director, the furloughing of employees and the cessation of operations,” Rice said.
“We trust that InTown has complied and will continue to fully comply with all applicable requirements of law regarding employee compensation and benefits, and that all data and records of InTown relating to its performance under the Agreement will be made available to the city.”