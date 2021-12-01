To paraphrase a 1970s rock hit, Manchester officials invite all to take a “free ride” to the Mall of New Hampshire and other shopping destinations through Dec. 31.
Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) officials announced Wednesday that through Dec. 31, all stops along city bus Route 8 — which includes downtown Manchester, South Willow Street and the mall — will be offered free of charge.
The city and MTA have partnered to offer the same service each year since 2018.
"Downtown Manchester, the businesses along South Willow Street and the Mall of New Hampshire are all excellent places to do holiday shopping. By making travel free along Route 8, we're hoping to give people riding the bus to go to work or shopping a stress-free experience for the holidays," said Mayor Joyce Craig.
Route 8 begins service at 5:30 a.m., with the final return trip to downtown Manchester at 6:25 p.m.
"Just this year, our South Willow St route is offering 30 minute frequency, eight times a day, on the hour from 7:00am to 5:00pm. This is one of MTA's first routes to have increased frequency and the passenger ridership counts are proving successful," said Ryan Renauld-Smith, MTA Assistant Director.
MTA is encouraging Manchester residents to use the bus to access shopping on South Willow Street to mitigate traffic congestion. MTA also has pushed out its app, RouteShout 2.0 (available for download at www.routeshout.com), which allows passengers to view bus arrival times and locations in real-time.
MTA Route 8 includes 13 regular loop stops -- the Downtown Manchester Doubletree Hotel, Michaels/Burlington Coat Factory Plaza on South Willow Street, Walmart on Gold Street, the Mall of New Hampshire, South Willow Street, and Downtown Manchester.