The city is considering resuming ties with Intown Manchester if the nonprofit can come up with plans to reduce expenses, generate revenue and pay down thousands of dollars in debt.
On Tuesday, city officials met with members of Intown’s executive committee less than a month after the city announced it was cutting ties with the organization and its executive director resigned after financial records revealed the nonprofit was about $90,000 in the red.
Alderman Pat Long said the meeting also was attended by city planning director Leon LaFreniere, city finance director Sharon Wickens and Mayor Joyce Craig.
“Everybody at the table is in agreement with coming back, what we need to do to move forward,” Long said. “The wheel is moving. I think we’re back.”
Intown Manchester is a nonprofit private 501©(3) organization that works with the city to increase downtown’s competitiveness and “affirm Manchester’s position as an economic leader” of the region through marketing, communications and event production.
The city has given Intown up to $258,000 a year from a surtax placed on properties in an area designated as the Central Business Service District.
According to City Solicitor Emily Rice, Intown Manchester’s largest deficit — $68,000 — occurred in Fiscal Year 2019, before the pandemic.
The organization has approximately $13,000 in unpaid employee retirement benefits and an outstanding bank line of credit of $60,000, city officials said.
Sara Beaudry, who resigned last month as executive director of Intown Manchester, addressed the controversy surrounding the organization during the public participation portion of this week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
“Mayor Craig, I feel as though you’ve made this very personal, and in your dislike of me you’ve dismantled this organization,” Beaudry said.
Craig said the city is working directly with the current Intown Manchester board to ensure businesses in the Central Business Service District “receive the services they paid for.”
“This past spring, the mayor’s office discovered significant discrepancies in Intown Manchester’s financial statements,” Craig said. “We have since uncovered that the organization has been operating at a deficit and has accumulated approximately $120,000 in debt for at least five years.
“Former Intown leadership failed to maintain basic accounting safeguards and still has not provided any verification of their use of public funds,” Craig said.
Long said the city’s action last month was not politically motivated.
“I think there was an issue that was caught and rectified accordingly,” he said..
Alderman Tony Sapienza said he thinks it’s “pretty clear” officials want Intown to continue operations, but “they need to do it in a business-like fashion.”
“The idea that this board was out of line is way, way off,” Sapienza said. “Quite frankly, the business owners ought to be glad that we’re good stewards of their money. All we’re asking for is generally acceptable financial reporting — pretty simple. Quite frankly, I don’t know how they can operate without it. I’m surprised the state isn’t coming down on them.”
Beaudry said she takes full responsibility for Intown being behind in its audits.
“This information was provided for the Intown board, and to my knowledge in the 10 years that I’ve been here has never been requested by the city,” Beaudry said.
In 2019, Beaudry said, Intown lost a major sponsor. Before the organization could replace that funding source, the pandemic hit, Beaudry said.
“Intown has not had a revenue-generating event since December 2019,” Beaudry said. “This has crippled us. We do have debt, and our board and I had a plan to solve this debt, which was finishing out our contracts and proceeding with our programming, but our board was told that the mayor wouldn’t speak with us.”
In response to a request from the Union Leader, the mayor’s office provided a list of 10 meetings with representatives of Intown involving either the mayor or her staff — including a one-on-one between Craig and Beaudry at A&E Coffee on Sept. 1. Intown canceled its board meetings in June, July and October, the mayor’s office said.
“This has been difficult for everyone involved,” Craig said. “The easy thing would have been to turn a blind eye on the thousands of dollars in bank fees that are owed, and the $120,000 in debt and the lack of proper accounting, but we didn’t do that.”
Craig said Intown has been in debt since 2017.
“This isn’t related to COVID,” Craig said.
She said Intown actually recorded its best year during the pandemic, when it had no events and generated no revenue.
“They cut staff and they got $72,000 in PPE loans,” Craig said.
The city contracted with Melanson CPAs to perform an independent review of Intown’s internal controls and an analysis of its accounting and financial reporting.
Melanson identified losses of $30,000 for fiscal year 2017, $16,000 for FY 2018, $68,000 for FY 2019, $35,000 for FY 2020 and $13,000 for FY 2021.
Intown’s board is expected to vote on a preliminary plan to resume working with the city under the terms of the current contract for a six-month term.
After that the board and city will talk about how to proceed beyond that, if the sides agree.