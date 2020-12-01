After years of controversy surrounding the religious displays at Claremont’s Broad Street Park, the city is now hosting a display honoring Festivus.
Claremont resident Jason Benware joked with his friends for years about putting up a Festivus pole in the downtown city park. This year he followed through, putting an aluminum pole on a base with a sign that details how to celebrate Festivus.
“It kinda made me smile so I decided to get the permit,” Benware said.
Festivus was popularized by the TV sitcom “Seinfeld.” The Festivus festivities include aluminum poles instead of trees, airing of grievances and feats of strength.
“I oftentimes do things simply because it makes me smile, so I figured, what the heck,” Benware said.
Broad Street Park became ground zero in the Claremont Christmas battle when resident Sam Killay, an atheist, complained about the religious displays on city-owned property. Claremont has displayed a nativity scene at the park for decades, and in the past 10 years the city added a menorah to recognize people of the Jewish faith.
Rev. Shawn Therrien, pastor at the Roman Catholic St. Mary’s Parish, does not understand the controversy over the city displaying a nativity scene at Christmastime.
“It would seem to me, if nothing else, this falls under the First Amendment rights to free speech,” Therrien said. “We allow protests on public property, why not give a good message on public property as well?”
Roz Caplan, president of Claremont’s Temple Meyer David Synagogue, said the nativity was never an issue for the city’s Jewish residents.
“As a community it never bothered us,” Caplan said.
Caplan is grateful that the city decided to add the menorah to the annual display, which happened about 10 years ago.
“I was pleasantly surprised to see that menorah go up,” Caplan said.
In the ensuing controversy created by Killay’s complaints over the religious displays, the city changed the rules for the Broad Street Park displays to allow people to obtain permits to put up their own displays.
Last year, Killay put up a display celebrating the United States Constitution and the separation of church and state. He plans to put it up again this year. He’s also branched out to help other faiths display symbols at the park.
“I helped some friends of mine, who are pagans, to contribute a small solstice display,” Killay said.
Benware wanted to add something lighthearted to the park, and the Festivus pole is likely to become a new city tradition.
“I built the pole man, it’s coming back,” Benware said.