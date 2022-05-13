Claremont racing community rallies around injured driver

CLAREMONT — The Claremont racing community is rallying around driver Tyler Lescord, who was seriously injured in a crash at Claremont Motorsports Park two weeks ago.
“He and another competitor were coming around the corner and they made some contact and he ended up hitting a wall,” Lescord’s friend D.J. Girard said. “He’s actually one of my best friends. It’s been a rough couple of weeks, to say the least.”
Lescord, 36, of Claremont, remains hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon since the April 29 crash, Girard said Thursday. He sustained neck and facial injuries and is slowly making progress day by day in his recovery, he said.
Girard was at the track the night of the crash. He does a weekly podcast — Tunr4Podcast — about the New Hampshire racing scene with a focus on his hometown of Claremont.
“Everybody’s kind of rallying around him to make sure he has the support he needs and his parents have the support they need,” Girard said.
Last weekend, Wade’s Ice Cream held a fundraiser, “Shaking it for Ty,” giving half of its milkshake sales to Lescord and his family. Owner Mercedes West-Sabins, who also counts Lescord as one of her best friends, said the fundraiser was highly successful; they sold 374 milkshakes from Friday through Sunday, raising $935 for Lescord.
“I would say in a typical week I probably don’t even sell a third of that. … It was absolutely crazy and I hope I never have to do an event like that again, but for someone like Tyler I would go to the ends of the Earth and he would do the same for me,” West-Sabins said.
And because chocolate milkshakes are Lescord’s favorite, that is what a lot of people ordered, she said.
“We went through 28 gallons of milk. ... And 15 gallons of chocolate ice cream. I ran out (of chocolate ice cream) Sunday morning,” she said. “We also had a little donation bucket inside and we had people hand over fist handing us money and we raised just over $3,000 in cash donations.”
Many of the people that turned out are from the racing community, but there were many people who came out because they work with Lescord at Hypertherm, she said.
Girard’s podcast is also helping to raise money and Lescord’s spirits. A sketch of Lescord’s racing car can be found on Turn4Podcast’s Facebook page and printed out. People are encouraged to color it and drop it off at Golden Cross Ambulance.
Girard said a lot of children are coloring the sketch and he is excited about plastering the walls of Lescord’s hospital room with the coloring sheets. And after hearing about the coloring pages several businesses in the area have reached out and said they will give $1 for up to 100 coloring sheets handed in. Girard said they are looking at raising several hundred dollars this way.
Lescord grew up in the Claremont racing community. His dad was a race driver and only stopped to support his son when he started, Girard said. “His dad actually got all done racing to help Tyler with his racing career.”
The community fundraising efforts continue on Saturday (May 14) with a bowling tournament at Meyer Maple Lanes in Claremont
Debbie Fitzpatrick, who manages the bowling alley with her husband, has organized the tournament for Lescord.
“Anybody can bowl it. You don’t have to be a league bowler,” she said. “Tyler’s raced since he was in his teens. For this to happen is just horrible.”
Fitzpatrick said she has known Lescord for about 10 years. He comes in during the offseason to bowl and is great to have around, she said. He’ll ask to take out the trash or deal with unruly customers, she said.
“He’s a bigger guy,” Fitzpatrick said, adding “He’s the type of guy I’d want to marry my daughter.”
The tournament begins at 4 p.m. and costs $30 for four games. Fitzpatrick said there will be cash prizes for winners but most of the proceeds will go to Lescord, she said, saying she is hoping to raise at least $500 for him.