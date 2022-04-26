A Ukrainian family beginning their lives anew in France will get a little help from Claremont.
Fundraisers organized by students and school staff over the past two months have raised more than $2,000 for a family that fled eastern Ukraine.
The unlikely connection between Claremont students and a refugee family from the embattled Donbas region grew out of a teacher’s own international connection.
As he has been following news of the war in Ukraine, David Hardy, a retired Claremont teacher, has been keeping in regular contact with his uncle Wayne Hardy in France. France is preparing to welcome some 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, and according to a Reuters report, tens of thousands arrived in the first month of war.
French people have been mobilizing to help. Wayne Hardy worked with his friends and neighbors in Le Mans, a city about 120 miles west of Paris, to figure out what they could do to support refugees. Hardy formed a nonprofit to receive donations, and he and wife Annette decided to offer their second home to a Ukrainian family.
Hearing of his uncle’s work, David Hardy decided to get involved too. From New Hampshire, he said, the best thing he could do was raise money to help a Ukrainian family start over.
“They’re leaving with the clothes on their backs and a couple of bags,” Hardy said.
Hardy started an online fundraiser, but to magnify the effect of his work, he decided to reach out to his former colleagues in the Claremont School District.
“We just ran with it,” Hardy said. “It was really very organic.”
A month after the fundraiser began, Hardy raised just over $1,200 online, with another $1,000 collected in a competition between students and teachers in Claremont to see who could raise more. Another $100 or so came in from donation buckets set out at school events, Hardy said, and his wife is selling crocheted sunflowers — a national symbol of Ukraine — in exchange for donations.
He expects to close down the online fundraiser within a week and go about transferring the money to a Ukrainian family who arrived in Le Mans last week.
Wayne Hardy, the uncle in France, said in an email that a group of Polish women have been organizing convoys from eastern Ukraine to Paris, one of many ad-hoc groups helping ferry families to safety.
New arrivals spent weeks in the Paris region attending to paperwork to give them official refugee status and setting up health care and bank accounts.
On Saturday, six members of one Ukrainian family arrived in Le Mans, Wayne Hardy said in an email: a great-grandmother, grandmother, and two mothers with their children, ages 7 and 5.
A Russian-speaking volunteer drove the group from Paris, car loaded down with donated food and clothing. Another Ukrainian who has lived in Le Mans for 25 years helped the family get settled in Hardy’s home.
“They will settle and hopefully will find some peace after two months of waiting in a hotel,” Hardy said. Still, the family worries about those who remain in Ukraine.
“Their men are still in the Ukraine as part of the reserves,” Wayne Hardy said. “We can only hope that they are safe.”
David Hardy said it’s not much, but he is proud of the aid that teachers and students in Claremont have been able to offer the family.
“If we can get them to be able to have some financial assistance in this time of need, that’s the key,” David Hardy said.