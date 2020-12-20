Meteorologists warn increasing cloud cover Monday night could impact viewing of the “Christmas Star” in New Hampshire, while a surge in temperatures later in the week are lowering the odds for a white Christmas in parts of the Granite State.
A “Christmas Star” will be visible in the sky Monday between about 4:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., when the planets Jupiter and Saturn appear to meet and form a radiant point of light dubbed a Christmas Star, or Star of Bethlehem.
According to University of New Hampshire observatory director John Gianforte, for a good view in New Hampshire observers will need to be able to see the southwestern horizon, where the two planets will be low in the sky.
The Star of Bethlehem, or Christmas Star, is described in the Bible as a bright star appearing over the place where Jesus Christ was born. Astronomers have theorized that the ‘star’ may have been a comet or a conjunction of planets.
Gianforte said this is the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 1623, but the last time a Jupiter-Saturn conjunction was visible to the naked eye was all the way back in 1226.
But meteorologist Derek Schroeter with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said cloud cover could spoil the celestial show in New Hampshire.
“There will be increasing cloud cover as the night goes on,” said Schroeter. “I would say get out there and look right after sunset, to give yourself the best chance to see it.”
Schroeter said despite last week’s heavy snowfall, chances of seeing a white Christmas in southern parts of the state are dropping, due to an expected surge in temperatures late this week.
After a system dropped a coating to an inch of new snow Sunday afternoon and evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 30s Monday through Wednesday.
That changes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which Schroeter said will feature heavy rain, wind, and temperatures approaching 50 degrees.
“I’d say at this point, you’re looking at losing possibly 10 inches of snow cover under those conditions,” said Schroeter. “So parts of New Hampshire impacted last week by a heavy band of snow will probably have snow on the ground for Christmas, but areas of the state with 7 or 8 inches of snow cover, it’s less likely.”
Temperatures are expected to drop again next weekend.