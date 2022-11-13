Andrew Tuttle of Alton has dreams of one day running the Boston Marathon as an elite athlete.
On Sunday, he was first in the men’s division of the CMC Manchester City Marathon. Along with nearly 2,000 runners who participated in the marathon, half-marathon, 5K and relays, he had to battle pouring rain at times.
The 27-year-old finished in 2 hours, 35 minutes, and 33 seconds.
“I really didn’t expect to win,” he said. “I thought that there were going to be some good guys that would show up and do better than me.”
He also won a marathon in Sugarloaf, Maine, earlier this year.
Georgia Bromberg, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, pumped her right fist as she broke the tape as the top women’s winner. She finished at 3:07:53.
“It was beautiful, but I would have liked to see more leaves on the trees,” she joked.
She has a goal of running a marathon in every state with New Hampshire being No. 23.
Barry Lewandowski, director of marketing for Millennium Running, said the race went smoothly even with the steady rain at times. Runners from 48 different states entered the 16th annual race.
The temperature, which was in the 50s, is ideal for a race and the rain didn’t hold many back, he said.
“I think once you’ve committed to this, you’re in it,” he said.
Outside City Hall Pub on Hanover Street, family members of Finn-Ann Cotton, 22, of Keene, came from New Jersey and New York to cheer for her in her first marathon. One held a sign, “Go Finn, run, run, run!” The group of five offered support to all the runners with loud whistles and cheers.
“I’m proud as hell,” said Cotton’s father, Chris, after she ran by with her arms in the air and stopped for a quick sip of a sports drink. “This is her first marathon and we are super excited for her.”
The family hunkered down in the pub for a bit as they waited.
“We were sitting inside nice and warm, laughing, and making jokes that we might miss her,” Chris Cotton said. “We were sitting right at the window, but we were able to get outside before she came.”
Many cheering on the runners found any shelter they could and stood under awnings or sat in places like the Bookery and the lobby of the City Hall Plaza tower.
Brandi-Ann Hall of Goffstown, however, braved the elements in a red rain jacket with the hood tightly wrapped around her face waiting for her son, Chase Hall, 17, to cross the finish line in the driving rain. She rang a cowbell as three of her other children sat under an umbrella.
“He has done a lot of preparing for this race, and he doesn’t mind running in the rain,” she said. “He is probably OK with this weather.”
Yuki Chorney, 50, of Mont Vernon, dressed as “Miss Queen City” ran with a sequin dress and tiara. She’s run 41 marathons, in which she tries to find a theme for her attire for each race. She ran the New York City Marathon a week ago dressed as the Statue of Liberty.
She felt the energy of the crowd cheering her on. She finished in 3:33:52.
“I am extremely happy and proud of this one,” she said.
“I ran the second half faster than the first half, which is always hard to do.”