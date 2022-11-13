Race starts
Marathoners start the race downtown at the Manchester City Marathon on Elm Street on Sunday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Andrew Tuttle of Alton has dreams of one day running the Boston Marathon as an elite athlete.

On Sunday, he was first in the men’s division of the CMC Manchester City Marathon. Along with nearly 2,000 runners who participated in the marathon, half-marathon, 5K and relays, he had to battle pouring rain at times.

Encouragement
Cindy McLaughlin of Merrimack encourages racers with a photo of her dog, Summit, during the Manchester City Marathon on Elm Street on Sunday.  