THOMPSON and MESERVE’S PURCHASE — A hiker who fell about 200 feet while descending Mount Washington Sunday was rescued with the help of the popular Cog Railway train, conservation officers said.
New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said the hiker, identified as Ashley Furness, 35, of Bartlett, was hiking with a companion around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon along the railway tracks approximately 2 miles up from the Cog Railway Base Station when she slipped and fell about 200 feet towards Burt Ravine, hitting several rocks.
“It was these rocks that ultimately saved her from plunging into the ravine, a fall that would have likely proved fatal,” said Fish and Game Lt. Mark Ober, Jr. in a statement. “Her companion was able to descend to her position, place a call for help and keep her warm with a space blanket until rescuers arrived.”
A rescue crew was launched with personnel from Twin Mountain Fire & EMS along with several conservation officers. Twin Mountain Fire & EMS used a tracked rescue all-terrain vehicle to maneuver up along the tracks and get as far as Jacob’s Ladder. Conservation officers used snowmobiles to get as close as they could to the victim, but a lack of snow and frequent bare spots prevented them from getting very far before they had to stop and hike the rest of the way in, officials said.
The rescue crew arrived at Furness' location at approximately 7:40 p.m. An initial assessment by a conservation officer EMT determined that Furness suffered severe injuries and would not be able to walk.
Due to the steep, icy terrain, remote location, and overall conditions, Fish & Game officials contacted the Cog Railway to discuss the possibility of utilizing one of their trains to help speed up the rescue. Cog Railway personnel agreed to help and called in employees to get a train ready.
A rescue belay was set up with ropes, a litter and other gear to get Furness from the side of the ravine up to the tracks. Rescuers were able to hoist her to a location next to the train tracks. A Cog train left the base around 9:30 p.m. and arrived at Furness’ location around 10:15 p.m.
Furness was put in the train and relayed down the tracks to a waiting ambulance at the Base Station around 11 p.m., then transported by Twin Mountain ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Ober thanked Wayne Presby and his Cog Railway staff for helping with the rescue.
“Without the use of the train, we were looking at a potentially all-night rescue scenario which would have included calling in several dozen additional rescuers and technical rope teams just to get the injured hiker down the mountain safely,” Ober said in a statement. “The temperature was in the teens and the wind was starting to blow which made it feel even colder. I don’t like utilizing private businesses, if I don’t have to, but this was an instance where it can’t be overstated that time was of the essence and I felt like the best option was to call the Cog and see if they could help. As they have always done in the past, they did not disappoint and were there when we needed them.”