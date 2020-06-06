COLEBROOK — The Colebrook Academy Class of 2020 began its final year in a new school building and ended it on Friday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with a socially-distanced, outdoor commencement and a motor-vehicle parade.
The former Colebrook Academy closed its doors after the 2018/19 school year and the school and its remaining students relocated a short distance to the Colebrook Elementary School, which was then renamed to reflect the consolidation.
In her opening remarks, Kimberly Wheelock, principal of Colebrook Academy & Elementary School, acknowledged to the soon-to-be graduates that while “this is not your ideal graduation,” she was nonetheless hopeful that even with “a make-shift stage,” the 127th CA commencement would be a memorable one.
Salutatorian Adrianna Noyes, who has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement, told her classmates that they had already forged positive memories of their CA experience “whether you’ve been here 13 years or four years.”
She noted that the Class of 2020 has had to adjust to a new building and classrooms, new teachers, and, of course, the coronavirus pandemic.
Noyes ended her remarks with a quote from the sit-com “Friends,” welcoming the Class of 2020 to “the real world.”
That world, she said, “sucks (but) you’re gonna love it.”
Valedictorian Danielle DeBlois, who will attend the University of New Hampshire and study veterinary medicine, recounted her life growing up on a farm in Columbia and the many dairy competitions she had entered with her heifer.
Life, she said, is “not always about that blue ribbon,” but about the friends you make along the way and the things you learn.
Nonetheless, “you might surprise yourself,” DeBlois said, and end up a champion in some endeavor.
After the speeches, the graduates — who’d been sitting at well-spaced tables with family and friends — lined up in front of large signs that had their photos on them, and waited to be called up to the stage to receive their diplomas.
On stage, John Falconer of the Colebrook School Board, placed the diplomas on a table; the graduates picked the diplomas up; unmasked for a formal photograph; and then walked off stage where school officials presented them with gift bags containing academic and sports awards and other mementos.
Before they left for the parade, the Class of 2020 sang the Colebrook Academy school song, in which they hailed theirs as the “fairest of high schools” and to whom “Faithful we’ll be / Colebrook, our Colebrook/ For you and me.”
