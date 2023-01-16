Singing “Give Us Hope” with the Queen City Youth Choir are, from left, Elise Ducas, Odrey Hakizimand, and Catherine Petro. The choir was part of the program at the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration at Memorial High School.
Fifty-nine years ago, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Love is the key to the solution of the problems of our world.”
“We can no longer afford to worship the god of hate or bow before the altar of retaliation,” King said. “The oceans of history are made turbulent by the ever-rising tides of hate. History is cluttered with the wreckage of nations and individuals that pursued this self-defeating path of hate.”
“Communication Across Difference: Toward Beloved Community” was the theme of this year’s celebration of Martin Luther King Day, said James McKim, president of the Manchester branch of the NAACP, during the 41st annual MLK Day celebration hosted by the New Hampshire Martin Luther King Coalition on Monday.
“We are in a time of division in our country that some say is akin to what we experienced at the onset of the Civil War,” McKim said. “I think we are in a more complex time, with more perspective because of immigration that has happened in our country. So communicating across differences is more than just Black and White.
“As the words and actions of Dr. King ring true, as guideposts, even in this modern time, as to how we should communicate with one another, in order to create a beloved community.”
In his invocation, Pastor Jason Wells of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Goffstown channeled many of King’s teachings.
“But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength,” Wells said, quoting from the prophet Isaiah. “They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
For the first time since 2020, the celebration was held in person, drawing a crowd of more than 100 to Manchester Memorial High School.
McKim led those in attendance in a powerful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson.
“Lift ev’ry voice and sing, Till earth and heaven ring, Ring with the harmonies of Liberty,” participants sang. “Let our rejoicing rise, High as the list’ning skies, Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.”
A performance of the song “Give Us Hope” by members of the Queen City Youth Choir received a lengthy standing ovation.
The event featured a prerecorded community reading, including Rabbi Beth D. Davidson of Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester, reading excerpts on video from King’s address to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Oct. 15, 1962.
In that speech, King said there had been some “movement” recently, indicating the “old order of segregation is gradually passing away.”
“To put it figuratively and in Biblical language, we’ve broken loose from the Egypt of slavery, and we have moved through the wilderness of racial segregation, and now we stand on the border of the promised land of integration,” King said. “There can be no gainsaying of the fact that the system of segregation is on its deathbed today, and the only thing uncertain about it is how costly the South will make the funeral.”
King went on to say that while that would be “a wonderful place for me to end my speech,” it might indicate the problem is about to be solved.
“Now it is a fact that we’ve come a long, long way, but it isn’t the whole truth,” said King. “So in order to tell the truth, it is necessary to move on and not only say that we’ve come a long, long way, but that we’ve a long, long way to go before the American dream is a reality, before this problem is solved.”
“It is one of the strange ironies of history, that in a nation founded on the principle that all men are created equal, men are still arguing over whether the color of a man’s skin determines the content of his character,” King said. “It is one of the tragedies of history that in a nation founded on the principle that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that it takes twelve thousand troops to make it possible for one Negro to go to a university supported by the tax money of that particular state. This reveals that we have a long, long way to go.”
Grace Kindeke, New Hampshire program coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee, was announced as this year’s recipient of the 2023 MLK Award.