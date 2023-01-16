Queen City Youth Choir
Singing “Give Us Hope” with the Queen City Youth Choir are, from left, Elise Ducas, Odrey Hakizimand, and Catherine Petro. The choir was part of the program at the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration at Memorial High School.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Fifty-nine years ago, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Love is the key to the solution of the problems of our world.”

“We can no longer afford to worship the god of hate or bow before the altar of retaliation,” King said. “The oceans of history are made turbulent by the ever-rising tides of hate. History is cluttered with the wreckage of nations and individuals that pursued this self-defeating path of hate.”

MLK Day at Memorial
Members of the audience at the 41st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Monday afternoon event at Manchester Memorial High School.