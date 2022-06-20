A $17 million community center that would be used by multiple nonprofit groups has been proposed for the West Side of Manchester.
The center would be named after Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural-construction firm, who died last June at 67. He was known for his support of multiple nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.
A group of city, community and nonprofit leaders started meeting on the project in November 2021. The center’s board of directors includes former Gov. John Lynch and Stebbins’ brother, Henry.
The Mark Stebbins Community Center is being established as a nonprofit. The group will present a proposal to buy four acres owned by the city at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street to the city’s Committee on Lands and Buildings at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
The land is near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School, along a bus route and centrally located for West Side residents, according to a letter from William Steele Jr., the board’s president.
Once the location is secured and a needs analysis is completed, the nonprofit will turn to design, infrastructure, finalizing the nonprofit agencies and raise money. A survey was distributed in 10 different languages to get feedback from residents.
The building is expected to be between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet.
“There is a significant lack of access to resources and services compared to other parts of the city,” said Steele, of the accounting firm Baker Newman Noyes.
“West Side residents’ needs for services include accessible and affordable childcare, safe places for teenagers, access to healthy foods, access to health care and mental health services, safe spaces for the community to gather and more.”
The West Side, which is home to 25% of the city’s residents, is a high-density urban area marked with pockets of extreme poverty, according to the center.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.
Stebbins and his wife, Sally, have a long history of supporting local nonprofits, including Granite United Way, Easterseals, Manchester YMCA, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and Waypoint.
Jeanine Tousignant, project facilitator, said Stebbins had a vision to help provide services to as many children and families in the Manchester area as possible.
“He was thinking about this before he passed,” Tousignant said.
The group was formed to honor Stebbins and to carry out his dream. The entire $17 million will be privately raised.
A number of nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club, Granite YMCA and Catholic Charities, are involved in the planning, but no final uses have been established. The group is looking at models locally and across the country for its governance and financial structure for a multi-agency space.
The proposal has received positive feedback.
“We are really looking forward to bringing this vision to reality to help as many families and children as possible,” Tousignant said. “It is all about gaining access to services in a very walkable area.”
The purchase price for the 4.15-acre lot is $600,000. A market analysis showed the land value in today’s market in the range of $600,000 to $750,000, according to the material submitted.
Parks and Recreation has no immediate plans for the parcel, said Mark Gomez, chief of parks, recreation and cemetery. The department is “amenable to the sale” for the center.
“The proposed Mark Stebbins Community Center aligns closely with our mission,” Gomez wrote in a letter.
“Among other benefits, it will provide recreational opportunities and related services to an area of the city in need.”
Tousignant said several locations were looked at for the center.
“This was certainly the best spot because it’s in the heart of the community,” she said.
For more information go to markstebbinscommunitycenter.org.