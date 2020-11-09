PITTSFIELD — Cindy Morrell believes it was the hand of God that saved her and her husband, a disabled veteran, when fire destroyed their mobile home last week.
Then folks in their community did the rest.
Their pastor and his wife took them into their home. Local residents donated clothes, supplies and money. The owner of a Pittsfield construction company gave them a car. Veterans groups are collecting donations.
“People have been wonderful to us,” Cindy Morrell said.
It’s the third time their lives have been upended by fire. In 1995, fire destroyed their antique farmhouse and Chuck’s woodworking shop. Two years after that, lightning struck the rebuilt shop and started a fire.
Then on Nov. 2, disaster struck again. The Morrells lost their home, their car and all their personal belongings, including precious Bibles, family photographs and journals.
But they have kept their devout faith through it all. “It’s just stuff, and we’ll just go on,” Cindy said.
One of her favorite scripture passages is Romans 8:28: “All things work together for good for those who love the Lord and are called according to his purpose.”
“I believe there’s always a reason,” she said.
Cindy and Charles Ebenezer “Chuck” Morrell have been married for 56 years. He’s a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Philippines and then Vietnam — “before it was called a war,” his wife said.
Chuck is 79, his wife 74. They both have health issues, and rely on canes and walkers to get around. Because of their disabilities, the two were sleeping in their recliners the morning of Nov. 2 when the fire started.
Around 4:30 a.m., Cindy awakened to a bright light outside the kitchen window and got up to investigate. “I opened the door, and it was just black smoke,” she said.
She yelled to her husband: “The place is on fire, you’ve got to get out!”
Cindy went to the back door, but there was smoke there too. Her husband managed to open a window and get out, thinking his wife was right behind him.
She wasn’t.
“It was thick smoke, and I couldn’t see and I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I really thought I wasn’t going to make it.”
She felt her way back into the living room. That’s when two young men appeared at the window.
The pair had been driving by on their way to work when they spotted the fire and stopped to help. They were attending to Chuck when they saw his wife at the window and pulled her to safety.
“I just know it was the Lord that got me out of there,” Cindy said. “I just figure it wasn’t my time.”
Here’s the thing: That window has always been difficult to open, the Morrells said. But that morning, Chuck said, “I unlocked it and it went up like it was on grease. Then I clambered on the window sill and slid out feet first.”
“I know it was a miracle,” Cindy said.
Their cat, Shadow, is still missing. That’s what hurts the most, Cindy said.
She glimpsed Shadow when she tried to get out the back door. “He was sitting on my husband’s chair at the table,” she said. “He looked terrified. And that’s the last time I saw him.”
The morning of the fire, a woman who works at the post office brought clothing for Cindy, who escaped with only her underclothing in the pre-dawn cold. Another woman, a veteran, stopped by to give them her late mother’s cane.
Pittsfield Fire Chief Peter Pszonowsky, who has known the Morrells his entire adult life, was the first to arrive at their house the morning of the fire. “As soon as my ambulance got on scene, I put them right in the back so they could stay warm,” he said.
Emergency responders provided care and comfort as firefighters from nine communities worked to extinguish the flames. “I can’t say enough for the fire people,” Cindy said.
Naomi Smith is the wife of Bill Smith, pastor of Lighthouse Church of God in Pittsfield, which the Morrells attend. When the Smiths heard about the fire, they rushed to the scene.
Smith said her heart broke for Cindy when she saw her in the ambulance that morning. “She was just laying there, watching her house burn,” she said.
The Morrells have been staying at their pastor’s home in Laconia while they figure out their next steps. “We love Chuck and Cindy,” Naomi Smith said. “We couldn’t just leave them there. It was devastating.”
The day of the fire, Cindy had a hair appointment scheduled and was going to cancel it, but Smith wouldn’t hear of it. “Cindy’s hair is pure white. It’s beautiful,” she said. “And it was black with soot.”
She called Cindy’s stylist, who insisted she bring her in, no charge. The shop’s owner instructed her to give Cindy whatever she needed off the shelves.
The Morrells’ niece, Barbara Spencer of Boscawen, started an online fundraiser, hoping to raise $5,000 to help her aunt and uncle get back on their feet. She marvels at their steadfast faith despite everything they’ve been through. When she saw her aunt after the fire, Cindy insisted that “God’s going to come through for them,” she said.
“I kind of believe that right now,” Spencer said.
Jimmy Locke owns NorthEast Earth Mechanics in Pittsfield, where Chuck Morrell worked for about 10 years before retiring. When Locke heard about the fire, he called up a local car dealer and explained the situation. They gave him a good deal on a good used car, which he gave to the Morrells. His 45 employees also took up a collection.
“They lost the car, they lost the house, they lost everything,” Locke said. “They barely made it out with their lives.”
Cindy said she feels blessed to live in such a community. “There’s just so many good people out there,” she said.
Smith, the pastor’s wife, is touched but not surprised at how folks have embraced the Morrells since the fire. “I think maybe people are a little more sensitive since the pandemic, and they see how important things are for them, family and friends,” she said. “They are more willing to reach out and help someone.”
Fire Chief Pszonowsky is a native of Pittsfield, a town of about 4,000 residents northeast of Concord. It’s a good town, he said, filled with good people. “That’s why I live here,” he said. “We help each other out, and whenever someone needs it, everybody does pull together.
“Everybody’s their neighbor.”
To help the Morrells: https://tinyurl.com/y33uc4qa