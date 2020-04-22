MEREDITH -- He played eight years of professional soccer, including against the legendary Pele, but more recently Ben Brewster has been making a name for himself as a community gardener.
The Nelson resident is the founder of the Souhegan Soccer Farm CSA (community-supported agriculture) in Amherst. He is looking to teach organic farming on land in Amherst, Meredith and New Hampton.
Community members buy shares that entitle them to pick up produce or get deliveries weekly during the growing season.
The ultimate aim is to “give away as much as we can,” said Brewster on Wednesday -- to food pantries, charitable agencies, and directly to the hungry.
For most of its decade-plus existence, the Souhegan Soccer Camp CSA has followed that practice, but this year Brewster said he is looking to raise it to another level.
Born and raised in Dedham, Mass., Brewster grew up gardening. His mom, he recalled, “was a real agronomist” who grew fruits, vegetables and wildflowers as well as more than 100 indoor plants. For some time, the family had a turkey farm in Berlin, Mass. During the summers, Brewster would tend a 100-by-300-foot garden.
He attended the Middlesex School in Concord, Mass. and played hockey, baseball and football until his junior year, when he added soccer to his repertoire. He earned a bachelors’ degree in theater arts at Brown University while playing hockey and soccer.
In 1969 and 1970, he played for the Boston Astros of the American Soccer League and for the Connecticut Wildcats in 1973. Traded to the Boston Minutemen of the North American Soccer League in 1974, Brewster played two seasons in Beantown.
Among the most prominent games he played as a Minuteman came on June 20, 1975 when his team, which boasted , hosted the New York Cosmos and a Brazilian-born forward known simply as Pele.
Brewster ended his professional career in 1978 with the NASL’s New England Tea Men, and next coached soccer at the University of Connecticut and Boston College -- he had previously been head coach at Yale University -- and at several New Hampshire high schools.
He held summer soccer camps throughout the country, with one at the New Hampton School. That led to a long-term affiliation with the school and also exposed him to some of the prime farmland in the area.
Now that the spring planting season is nearly here, Brewster is eager to hear from volunteers who want to learn and practice organic farming, as well as from “people who want to eat well” and are willing to pay for it through the CSA; and angel donors, too.
“I’d like to make the program bigger,” he said, asking anyone who wants to help to contact him via text or phone at (603) 996-1019.