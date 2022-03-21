A community forum will be held later this week at the Beech Street School to discuss safety concerns in the area of Maple, Beech, Chestnut and Pine streets.
The event, dubbed the “Beech & Maple Street Safety: Community Listening Session,” will be held Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at Beech Street Elementary School, 333 Beech St. (next to JFK Arena).
The session is being advertised on social media as a “neighborhood discussion focused on improving center city traffic safety” on Maple, Beech, Chestnut and Pine streets.
“Hear from your neighbors and share your thoughts about what the streets in our neighborhood should look like … including single-lane roadways, public transit, greenery, and more,” a social media post about the event reads.
City departments and organizations including Queen City Bike Collective, Conservation Law Foundation, Manchester N.A.A.C.P. Unit #2069, City of Manchester NH Health Department and Granite State Organizing Project are expected to be on hand to take notes and work on an action plan.
Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend, and interpreters will be provided.
A Facebook post advertising the event suggests city aldermen Christine Fajardo, June Trisciani, Tony Sapienza, Pat Long, Mary Heath and Will Stewart are expected to be in attendance.
In 2019, Manchester aldermen voted to maintain a bicycle lane and reduce a portion of Maple Street to one travel lane as a way to reduce the speed of vehicles in the area of Maple and Beech streets.
City public works officials recommended the changes after reviewing the results of a temporary pilot program designed to reduce speeds through the area.
Earlier that year, aldermen voted to authorize the temporary pilot program as a potential method to calm traffic in the area of Maple and Beech streets, where at the time data showed 337 accidents were reported over a three-year period at 12 intersections along the Maple, Beech and Union street corridors between Webster and Bridge streets.
Public works crews did some re-striping on Maple Street, including a 3-foot shoulder, 11-foot travel lane, 5-foot bicycle lane and buffer zone to move bicycles away from the “door zone” of parked vehicles.
According to city officials, 2019 traffic volume data from the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission show the daily traffic on Maple Street between Bridge and Webster streets is approximately 4,500 to 5,800 vehicles.
On Beech Street, daily volumes are 3,800 to 5,700 vehicles, Chestnut Street volumes are 1,500 to 3,200 vehicles and Pine Street volumes are 1,900 to 3,200 vehicles.
Previously data show 84 crashes were reported along the Maple Street corridor over a three-year span from 2015 to 2017. Of the 84 crashes, 37 — or 44% — occurred at the signalized intersections of Webster, Blodget and Bridge streets.
Over the same three-year period, 102 crashes were reported along the Beech Street corridor, and 151 crashes were reported along Union Street. Of those, 49 — or 32% — occurred at the signalized intersections of Webster and Bridge streets.
According to the report, the most common causes of the crashes at all three locations were running a red light, rear-ending and “left-turning traffic failing to yield to oncoming vehicles.”