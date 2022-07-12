ALSTEAD — Following the shocking death of an Alstead couple, the community is coming together to help the children left behind in the wake of the tragedy.
“Our family had a tragic event happen on July 7, 2022 where these two girls … suffered an unimaginable loss of both parents,” Meghan Chase said in a GoFundMe account she started to help the children. “ ... I am reaching out to the community for help in supporting these two sweet girls.”
On July 7, Steven Lawlor, 56, and Alicia Lawlor, 42, each died from a single gunshot wound, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Based on initial evidence, Steven Lawlor shot and killed his wife and then shot and killed himself, the statement reads.
The statement said the shooting took place at a residence on Bonnie Brae Drive in Alstead. Online directories show the Lawlors living at 44 Bonnie Brae Drive.
Chase, a Charlestown resident, said on Tuesday that she started the account with her cousins Carrie and Brian Perham of Walpole.
“Steve was my cousin,” Chase said.
The GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/a5ddc959) was started to help Alicia’s parents with any financial burdens the situation may bring them.
“The children are staying with their grandparents in Marlow. … I have two kids of my own and I know how expensive that is — school supplies, food, clothing counseling, anything and whatever they need to raise the girls,” Chase said. “They witnessed something so tragic that nobody should have to witness and they have been uprooted from their lives. … It’s just to ease the financial burden.”
Chase said another GoFundMe page has been started by the Odd Fellows of Marlow, where Alicia Lawlor was a member. This one is specifically for the educational needs of the children (https://gofund.me/f1fb8679)
The daughters, Katie and Kristi, are 16 and 6, respectively.
“While her family and friends are understandably shocked and heartbroken, we (the Odd Fellows) want to do what we can to help her children … who are now orphaned (but safe with family).
“Alicia had a big heart and touched so many lives through her active volunteering with multiple organizations. She volunteered with Feeding Tiny Tummies, a Keene-based nonprofit that helps ensure that children don’t go hungry. She was also a very active member of her local fraternal organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Forest Lodge #69,” according to the Odd Fellows GoFundMe page.
Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 269, Marlow, NH, 03456-0269. Checks should be made out to IOOF Forest Lodge#69 with “Alicia’s Children Fund” written on the comment line.
As of Tuesday the Odd Fellows have raised more than $5,000 and the Chase fundraiser has made more than $7,000.
“Nobody expected this to happen,” Chase said. “It’s really amazing that something so tragic has brought this community together for these kids. … Nobody can take the place of your mom and dad, obviously, but everyone’s just trying to be there for them.”