FITZWILLIAM — First responders Tracey Jess and her fiancé, Will Van Hillo, were working at the scene of a car crash in the middle of a snowstorm Friday night in Fitzwilliam when a call came through Jess’ smartwatch.
It was her son telling her their house was on fire.
“I looked at my commanding officer and said, ‘We need to take this fire truck and go,’” Jess said in an interview Tuesday.
They took a small crew and raced to their Route 119 home to find their children Damian Marcinkiewicz-Jess, 14, and Asia Rajaniemi, 12, standing at the end of the driveway by the road, per the family emergency plan.
They were in their pajamas, but they were safe.
“We always told them don’t worry about your stuff,” Jess said. “I was so glad we talked about the fire plan so many times that they almost instinctively knew what to do.”
Damian had been locking up the house when he saw the fire outside the home near the chimney and woodstove, Jess said.
He tried putting the fire out, Jess said, but he quickly realized the fire was too big.
When she arrived home, Jess said she could see smoke coming from the house and began to pull out the hose with the crew she had come with to fight the fire.
But when the Troy fire chief arrived with a crew and took command, Jess said, she was happy to stop working and be with her kids. Richmond and Rindge firefighters also responded, she said.
The house is a total loss, she said.
“I have a 20-foot hole in my ceiling, she said. “They are calling it ‘undetermined with no malicious intent.’”
Jess said they have lived in the home for five years and regularly have the chimney and the woodstove cleaned.
“It goes to show even when you follow all these rules these freak accidents happen,” Jess said. “I just think it’s important for people to understand the importance of planning that exit drill, having a plan, and creating that plan together so everybody in the family knows what they are supposed to do when an emergency happens.”
No one was injured. Even their two cats and two snakes got a clean bill of health from the veterinarian on Monday, Jess said.
Most of the family is staying with a EMT friend in Troy, save for Damian who is staying with his best friend’s family in Fitzwilliam.
Jess works as an EMT for the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance Service and for the town of Troy, and as a per diem EMT and a firefighter in Fitzwilliam.
Van Hillo works full-time for New Hampshire Ball Bearings in Peterborough. He is also an on-call firefighter for the Fitzwilliam Fire Department and a rescue diver for the Cheshire County Water Rescue Task Force.
Jess said she has been humbled by the community support.
“Everybody’s been super supportive and amazing. We didn’t even know we had this type of a network behind us. It’s kind of humbling to find you have a small army behind you,” Jess said.
“The sense of community is amazing. William said something the other day and it really stuck with me: ‘There is just a difference between just a town and a community,’ and we really feel that right now.”
One of the responding firefighters, Fitzwilliam Fire Capt. Scott Symonds, has set up a GoFundMe page for the family (https://gofund.me/ef267900). As of Tuesday, close to $10,000 had been raised.
“Those are two folks that work really hard for what they have and the significant financial loss they are involved with I would think is insurmountable,” Symonds said.
“They were out working for us when they lost everything and that was kind of a big deal for me.”
The first-responder community in the area is always close to these types of tragedies when they occur, he said, but this hits the community on a personal level and has been a humbling experience for the department.
“I don’t think we always understand the fragility of things until it impacts us,” Symonds said. “When it’s our job, and we do it do frequently, it’s much more mechanical. It becomes emotional when it’s one of our own.”
Jess said she hopes insurance will help them rebuild their home, but there are so many expenses right now and it will take time to rebuild.
Both children attend Monadnock Regional Middle-High School in Swanzey. The school’s emergency coordinator has assisted with money to buy clothes, backpacks and school supplies, Jess said.
The department’s firefighter and EMT association is planning a clothing, personal items and home goods donation drive at the Fitzwilliam Train Depot at 4 Church St. on March 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Association member Daniel Colburn can provide shoe and clothing sizes by email at dcolburn1992@gmail.com. He said the family is also in need of supplies for their two cats and two snakes.
“Tracey and Will are great people who serve the community well,” Colburn said.