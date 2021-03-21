Teammates of football captain Jacob “Jake” Naar walked alongside his family Sunday afternoon to the Londonderry High School football field to celebrate the life he lived.
Naar, 17, died in a single-car crash at the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads on March 12.
“It’s something I’ve never really had to deal with before,” said Riley Boles, a junior linebacker for the Lancers. “It just shows the family we’ve got here and how we come together. It just shows what football is all about.”
More than 1,000 people flooded onto the field to pay their respects at different time slots throughout the afternoon. A bagpiper played as the players and cheerleaders entered the field.
Naar, a senior, was also set to be a captain on the lacrosse team this spring, according to his obituary.
The gathering on the varsity football field allowed mourners to greet family and walk past tables with memorabilia of Naar’s life, including his football helmet. A massive photo of Naar — who wore jersey No. 2 — was installed over part of the bleachers. Other pictures were scattered around the school property.
Those in attendance said Naar made an impression on everyone he met. He had no enemies. His smile was infectious. He cared for others. He often blasted loud music from his car in the parking lot and danced when he got out of the car.
English teacher Rusty Brand dropped off a large silver No. 2 balloon. He said Naar took his sports journalism and classic film courses. Others at the service wore T-shirts from Londonderry’s North Elementary School, which Naar also attended.
Athletes from Pinkerton Academy in Derry came by to pay their respects.
Londonderry High Assistant Principal Katie Sullivan told the Naar family the school community was there to support them.
“Jake’s love for his family and friends was bigger than life,” Sullivan told those who gathered. “May we remember to live our lives like Jake would want us to.”
A livestream on the school’s YouTube page allowed others to watch from home.
“He was a really amazing friend. He was so sweet,” said Mia Stowell, 15, a sophomore. “He was always there when you needed him.”
Amanda Fawcett, 15, also a sophomore, said Naar checked in often with friends.
“If he thought you were a little off he would make sure you were OK and talk to you until he thought you were back to normal,” she said. “He would be able to light up the room with his smile and laugh. As soon as he walked in the room, the whole dynamic changed.”
Sophomore Marlie Fitzgerald, 16, said the celebration showed just how many lives Naar touched.
“It really is bringing our community together,” she said.
The three were unanimous on another point.
“He had killer dance moves,” Stowell said.
Naar’s father, Reginald, spoke to the hundreds who gathered on the field. He encouraged seniors to celebrate as they get accepted to colleges, go to prom and graduate.
“Please keep Jake in your spirit because I am sure he would have wanted to be there with you acting up a fool with all of you,” he said.
Before the ceremony, head Londonderry football coach Jimmy Lauzon wore a face mask that read: “#NoBadDays,” a saying Naar loved.
“This is a testament to how much he was loved and respected,” Lauzon said of the service.
Naar was named a captain in August for the seven-game season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He had a really positive energy,” Lauzon said. “He kind of had this gravitational pull … he had a lot of power behind him, but none of the guys were intimidated by him. They just wanted to be around him. He was just very positive.”
As a player, Naar “became a man in front of our eyes. He got better and better each year. He really had a stellar senior year.”
Boles heard the news of Naar’s death from a teammate who called him the morning after the crash.
“When I was told, it was like something had just been taken out of my heart,” he said. “I just felt empty inside.”
Naar was full of energy and a “true Lancer,” Boles said.
“He was just someone guys wanted to be around. He was a good leader,” he said. “He would help anyone out. He was just the best kid ever.”
.
A GoFundMe page was launched last Tuesday so people can donate money for a scholarship in Naar’s honor. As of Sunday evening, nearly $62,000 had been raised.
The page can be found at: https://gf.me/v/c/g5q6/r6mhww-jacob-naar-scholarship-fund.