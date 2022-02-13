Aldermen on the Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic will hold a special meeting Monday after raising questions recently over the city’s handling of cars parked illegally during a Jan. 29 snowstorm.
The special meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall. Committee members are expected to discuss concerns about vehicles left on the streets during snow emergencies and enforcing the city’s odd/even parking ordinance. Towing will also be discussed.
Ward 3’s Pat Long said at a recent meeting he had heard from some in the city that police were ticketing vehicles arbitrarily.
Long said he heard approximately 160 to 180 cars were towed, though an estimated 400 cars are believed to have violated the city’s emergency weather parking ban.
“Kevin’s (Sheppard) telling me that’s a third of the problem,” said Long. “Within that eight-hour period they just don’t have the manpower to remove all the cars they need to remove. The same with ticketing. You can’t give out 400 tickets in eight hours.”
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said cars are towed until the tow yard is full, “then they (officers) go out and finish off by writing tickets.”
Long said he is considering writing a proposal addressing the issue and bringing it back to the committee.
“At the very least we have to be ticketing,” said Long. “Now we have streets that have big ice clumps on them.”
Alderman Bill Barry said he has the same issues in Ward 10.
“It’s the same cars every single year, every snowstorm … they just don’t care,” said Barry. “They just park and the plows have a tough time already, and it makes it even tougher because they have to go around all these cars. Like Alderman Long said, it leaves clumps of ice. Once that freezes over, it’s really difficult to clean it up.”
Committee members expressed interest in having a conversation about overtime pay for parking control officers to help alleviate a manpower shortage.
Questions about the city’s parking enforcement efforts during storms are nothing new. A 2015 study by Michael Pelletier for his UNH Master’s Program found that only one similarly sized New England city — Worcester, Mass. — had more cars towed the previous winter for snow-clearing purposes.
The thesis, titled “Manchester Snow Emergency Analysis: Who is Being Towed From Where,” showed 1,568 vehicles were towed in Manchester during snow emergencies in the winter of 2014. A driver must pay $110 in fees to retrieve their car.
The thesis recommended that the mayor and aldermen form a study committee of stakeholders to develop policies to reduce the number of towed vehicles and address the negative impact on the community.
Pelletier reviewed government records and surveyed city workers, tow companies and motorists who were towed.
He determined:
• People whose cars are towed are more often young, poor and unaware of the city’s snow-emergency system.
• Minorities are also more likely to be towed. Thirty-six percent of towed cars belong to minorities, who comprise 14% of the city population.
• The single area with the most towed cars is the apartment-laden Country Club Drive, which is located off Front Street adjacent to Manchester Community College.
Last week, Manchester public works officials posted a statement on the city website saying the region has been experiencing “troublesome and fairly rare” winter weather since a recent ice/sleet/rain/freezing rain/snowstorm.
“The current freeze-thaw pattern has necessitated sending DPW trucks out early each day salting and sanding and trying to clear the ice off the roads and sidewalks,” officials said. “Previously cleared salted/sanded streets and sidewalks, are once again frozen over creating the need to send the trucks back out to start all over again. We will continue this process until we have removed the ice and snow from the streets and sidewalks. We appreciate the patience and understanding from our residents as we continue to work through this difficult weather pattern.”