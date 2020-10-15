Concord's Christmas parade will go on, organizers say, with masks and social distancing.
Nov. 21 will see the 69th Concord Christmas Parade, and the 49th one that Richard Patten has helped to plan with the Concord Grange. Volunteers will check to make sure everyone watching the parade is wearing a mask, and making sure different groups don't crowd together.
Worries about how to enforce social distancing have caused officials in Littleton to cancel their Christmas parade. Parade director Dennis Hartwell said in an email Thursday that town officials said they could not cover the parade under the town's liability insurance because of the COVID risk.
But in Concord, Patten said the show must go on. He said the Grange members — many of whom are older — were very concerned about how to make the parade safe. But they voted to go ahead with the Concord parade because so many other events were canceled this year.
"We've lot a lot of traditions in the city this year because of the virus," Patten said. There were no Easter Egg hunts, no Memorial Day or Fourth of July celebrations, no Old Home Days or fairs.
Patten said he worries if the events will come back in 2021 and beyond.
"Whenever a tradition stops it never starts up again," Patten said. Fewer people belong to clubs like the Grange today than when Patten joined decades ago, he said, so there aren't as many people to plan events.
Maybe the Christmas parade will look different this year, Patten said, with masks and social distancing, and maybe not as many floats. But there will be a parade, he said, so the tradition will go on.
"I've lived in Concord all my life, and the Christmas parade has always been a highlight for kids," Patten said. Children — and adults — could use something to look forward to this year.
"It's been a rough year, and people need something," Patten said. "It's supposed to be a happy time of the year, and we try to make it that way."