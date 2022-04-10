Concord police are investigating reports of a fight involving a motorcycle gang, including reports of possible gunfire, outside the State House on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Concord police responded to reports of a fight in progress near the State House, outside 4 Park St. At least one caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.

Upon arrival officers were told the fight involved bikers.

Around 2 p.m., Concord detectives began investigating the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., police had closed off part of North Main Street and Park Street.

Concord police SUVs were seen parked in several locations outside the State House, blue lights flashing, as officers and detectives worked nearby.

A small group of onlookers watched from beyond boundaries established by yellow police line tape.

Park Street reopened between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

No further information was available from Concord or state police as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

