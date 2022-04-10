Concord police investigating incident outside State House By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2022 Apr 10, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 Concord police are investigating reports of a fight involving a motorcycle gang, including reports of possible gunfire, outside the State House on Sunday. Paul Feely/New Hampshire Union Leader Concord police are investigating reports of a fight involving a motorcycle gang, including reports of possible gunfire, outside the State House on Sunday.Paul Feely/Union Leader By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Concord police are investigating reports of a fight involving a motorcycle gang, including reports of possible gunfire, outside the State House on Sunday.Around 1:30 p.m., Concord police responded to reports of a fight in progress near the State House, outside 4 Park St. At least one caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.Upon arrival officers were told the fight involved bikers.Around 2 p.m., Concord detectives began investigating the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., police had closed off part of North Main Street and Park Street.Concord police SUVs were seen parked in several locations outside the State House, blue lights flashing, as officers and detectives worked nearby.A small group of onlookers watched from beyond boundaries established by yellow police line tape.Park Street reopened between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.No further information was available from Concord or state police as of 7 p.m. Sunday. Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Concord police investigating incident outside State House +2 On Palm Sunday, pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine +2 Dear Abby: Widow feels utterly isolated following husband's passing Through pandemic and economic hardship, the Doorway is still open +4 Gen X TikTok is recycling the culture of the late Cold War, and what's old is new again Hints from Heloise: Taking medications +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Barry Wingate, longtime Bristol police chief and Grafton County deputy sheriff, dies at home Manchester looks to extend expanded outdoor dining downtown a third year - but at a cost By George, he's got a Beatle house; Hampton man rents out Harrison childhood home on Airbnb New Manchester street sweeping program to impact parking Marine Patrol investigating possible drowning near Nine Island in Monroe BodeFest returns to Cannon raising more than $30K for adaptive sports Mass. man found dead after crashing SUV into pond in Lee Dear Abby: Aging dog's care becomes obstacle in relationship Teen has a mission: 'Honor veterans every day' Dear Abby: Lengthy marriage now includes threats and ill will Request News Coverage