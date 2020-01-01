Connecticut was one of 10 states to shrink in population in the past year, losing 6,223 people over that span, according to estimates released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The decline was driven by people moving to other parts of the country, the figures show. The state lost 22,059 people as a result of state-to-state moves within the U.S. and gained only 12,323 residents from international migration over the July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019 period. Births outpaced deaths in Connecticut over the one-year span, but it wasn’t enough to make up the difference.
All the other New England states fared better than Connecticut over the period examined by the Census, with Massachusetts (9,868), New Hampshire (6,246), Maine (5,155) and Rhode Island (1,074) posting population increases. Vermont, where deaths outpaced births, saw its population shrink by 369. Neighboring New York saw a huge decline (-76,790) that like Connecticut’s was due to people moving to other states.
Besides Connecticut, Vermont and New York, the other states to decrease in population were Illinois (-51,250), West Virginia (-12,144), Louisiana (-10,896), Mississippi (-4,871), Hawaii (-4,721), New Jersey (-3,835) and Alaska (-3,594).
The states with the largest population increases were Texas (367,215), Florida (233,420), Arizona (120,693), North Carolina (106,469) and Georgia (106,292).
The overall U.S. population increased by about 1.5 million people, or about one-half of 1%, to 328 million. It was the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, attributable to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration.
Connecticut’s population as of July 1, 2019 was estimated at 3,565,287.
The estimates released Monday also show how the populations of individual states and the U.S. as a whole have fared over the past decade. From April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2019, Connecticut’s population declined by 8,860. Over that span, the state’s population shrunk by 200,291 due to state-to-state moves, with international migration (136,392) and natural population increase (when births exceed deaths) helping to soften the blow.
Connecticut’s percentage population growth over the decade (-0.2%) ranks 48th among the 50 states and District of Columbia with only Vermont, Illinois and West Virginia faring worse.
The figures released Monday come on the heels of Census figures released in the fall that showed a sharp increase in the number of people moving from Connecticut to Florida from 2017 to 2018. There were 18,291 people that moved from Connecticut to Florida last year, up from 11,249 in 2017. That represented a 63% increase.
Connecticut’s shrinking population has become a political football, with Republicans and business groups frequently citing reports and studies by moving companies and others that show the state as a top place for people moving out. They argue tax increases and new business mandates will only accelerate that.
But Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats in the General Assembly have said policies they advanced in the past legislative session — like a $15 minimum wage and a paid family and medical leave program — will make Connecticut a more desirable location for workers and help to keep people in the state.
A Sacred Heart University poll in March found 38.7% of 1,000 Connecticut residents surveyed were considering changing their residency in the next five years and 71.7% of those 389 residents were considering moving “outside of Connecticut.” Higher-income residents were more likely to report they planned on leaving the state.
