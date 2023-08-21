Tanya cemetery tour

Tanya Orr gestures while giving a tour of the Valley Cemetery in Manchester, which dates back to 1841.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The Manchester Conservation Commission will hold its second “Conservation Walk” at Valley Cemetery in downtown Manchester on August 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Bounded by Willow, Valley, Pine and Auburn streets, the cemetery occupies 20 acres one block southeast of the SNHU Arena.