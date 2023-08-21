The Manchester Conservation Commission will hold its second “Conservation Walk” at Valley Cemetery in downtown Manchester on August 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Bounded by Willow, Valley, Pine and Auburn streets, the cemetery occupies 20 acres one block southeast of the SNHU Arena.
Considered a true “hidden gem” of the Queen City, Valley Cemetery was built in 1840. The cemetery was designed to be a living, “garden cemetery” that should be enjoyed by members of the community on a daily basis.
The original cemetery included a chapel, bridges, gazebos and numerous walking trails that were all well maintained and was a place for families to have picnics and enjoy a day at the park, according to information provided by the Conservation Commission.
During the 1900s the cemetery “fell into a state of disrepair and neglect and had become a place to avoid.”
Efforts have been underway since the early 2000s to reclaim this area, and Valley Cemetery is now listed in the U.S. Register of Historic Places and members of “Save Valley Cemetery” volunteer every other Saturday to clean the cemetery and to painstakingly restore many of the headstones.
The Manchester Conservation Commission invites the community to join them for an “informative exploration of this urban greenspace” and learn about the history of the cemetery from historians and the efforts of local volunteers to take back the cemetery and restore the garden park that it once was.
This is a walking tour of the cemetery and will include some paths that go down into the lower parts of the cemetery. Participants should wear appropriate footwear and bring sunscreen and bug repellent.
Participants will also get to explore the inside of the chapel that is slated for restoration, organizers said.
Visitors should park on Pine Street near Grove Street, then walk into the main cemetery entrance. The Conservation Tour will meet just inside the gate.
The tour will depart promptly at 10 a.m. and should take no more than two hours, organizers said.