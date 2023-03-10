Dear Heloise: I’ve worked behind the makeup counter at a very well-known department store for the last seven years. One thing I’ve discovered is that many people buy lipstick regularly and have anywhere from 10 to 15 different shades — more than they’ll ever need.

The truth is that the vast majority of people only need about three or four shades at most. Over time, the wrong shades of lipstick will dry out or sit unused in a drawer because the person who bought them didn’t like that color. It did nothing for their skin tone, eyes or hair color.

