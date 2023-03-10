Dear Heloise: I’ve worked behind the makeup counter at a very well-known department store for the last seven years. One thing I’ve discovered is that many people buy lipstick regularly and have anywhere from 10 to 15 different shades — more than they’ll ever need.
The truth is that the vast majority of people only need about three or four shades at most. Over time, the wrong shades of lipstick will dry out or sit unused in a drawer because the person who bought them didn’t like that color. It did nothing for their skin tone, eyes or hair color.
Instead of throwing away money on a color that does not enhance their skin tones, they should let a makeup salesperson help them select the correct color. We are trained to help people find the right shades, for everything from eyebrow pencils to foundation.
— Jodie T., Denver
Jodie, I have to say, I’ve been guilty of buying the wrong shade of just about every type of cosmetic. I finally took time to consult with an expert (a makeup artist in New York) who corrected my mistakes. Our natural coloring changes as we age and that lovely shade of pink we wore in our 20s no longer does the job.
Every few years, I get a reevaluation of what colors I should use because I don’t want to look like a ghost or a ghoul at one of my speaking engagements.
— Heloise
Flying with medication
Dear Heloise: What are the current laws regarding medication taken aboard an airplane while traveling?
— Gavin and Betty K., Grand Forks, North Dakota
Gavin and Betty, you don’t have to present your medication unless it’s in a liquid form. Liquid meds are allowed in your carry-on bag in excess of 3.4 ounces, in reasonable quantities.
While you need not carry your liquid medications in a plastic zip-close bag, I always do, because it’s just an added precaution against spillage. If you do not want to have your medication X-rayed, you can ask for a visual inspection, but you will have to request this before your medication is in the X-ray tunnel.
It’s not required to have medication in the prescription bottle, but state laws vary, and it would be advisable to call the airport to check and make sure your medication will not be confiscated. I also recommend carrying all medication in a carry-on bag in case your luggage is lost.
— Heloise
Keeping up those eyebrowsDEAR HELOISE: My eyebrows tend to grow downward. I finally found a way to push them up and make them stay up. At night, I use petroleum jelly to push and keep them up, but during the day, I take a clean toothbrush and wet the bristles, then run it across a bar of soap. I brush my eyebrows upward, and because of the soap, they stay up all day. This gives my eyebrows a soft, feathery look at a very inexpensive price.
— Natalie S., Deltona, Florida
Natalie, I do the very same thing with my eyebrows. Who says beauty has to cost a fortune? So many things for our beauty regimen are easy to do and can be achieved by using simple products that are inexpensive. Thanks for writing.
— Heloise
