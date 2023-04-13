CONWAY — In 2005, in his first Boston Marathon, Erik Corbett lost a screw from the front wheel assembly of his racing chair, and it almost knocked him out of the competition.
But, in the serendipitous course that his life has taken since a 2000 motor-vehicle crash left him a paraplegic, Corbett, 43, found a service station along the route that just happened to have what he needed to carry on.
Eighteen years later, Corbett, a paraeducator at Kennett High School, was again the beneficiary of some good luck when he happened to browse the newsletter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.
Based in San Diego, the foundation provides “opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics.”
Through its newsletter, the foundation informs physically challenged athletes about events, such as Monday’s Boston Marathon, and the fact that marathon organizers had an entry available for a handcyclist with a qualifying time.
Corbett, who missed last fall’s deadline for registering for the 2023 marathon and feared he wouldn’t be competing, knew that he had set a qualifying time during a marathon last year in Burlington, Vermont. But until just recently, Corbett wasn’t sure he met the other requirement for entry: that he also be “from the Greater Boston area.”
Fortunately, as far as the Boston Athletic Association is concerned, Conway is in the “Greater Boston area.” So Corbett, along with his wife, Beth, will be at the Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass., on Monday.
Corbett’s first athletic love was hockey.
The son of Sue and Don Corbett, who now reside in Hooksett, he grew up in Methuen, Mass., playing hockey and street hockey with his younger brother, Tim, who now lives in Auburn.
He was a defenseman on the Methuen High School hockey team for three years before completing his high school career in Vermont. After high school, he planned to become an electrician.
But on a cold January morning in 2000, a tired Corbett left a friend’s home, climbed into his Jeep and drove away. Ten days later, he woke up at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with a T7 spinal cord injury.
“I broke my back,” Corbett said during an interview at Kennett High School. “I think I fell asleep” and went off the road, he said.
A snowboarder and mountain biker before his accident, Corbett was introduced to adaptive skiing during his recovery. As a monoskier, he competed in the 2007 and 2008 U.S. Alpine National Championships and the 2009 and 2010 ESPN X Games. At both X Games, Corbett raced in the monoskier-cross event against a field that included Tyler Walker, a Paralympian from Franconia.
After his accident, Corbett earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and was program director at AbilityPlus, now Mt. Washington Valley Adaptive Sports, at Attitash Mountain Resort.
In addition to working at Kennett, Corbett is a representative for Santic Cycling and Bike-on.com.
Cumulatively, all of those things have kept him away from the Boston Marathon until now, though he has been training for it, using a Zwift Hub smart trainer that lets him pedal away in his living room during the winter and inclement weather.
Corbett, who rode a racing chair in the 2005 Boston Marathon, now rides a handcycle, which has gears that make it easier to use in hilly terrain, like the Kancamagus Highway, which he traversed several times last summer. He is a familiar sight in the Mount Washington Valley riding on his bright orange handcycle. Haivng competed in races almost four times as long as the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon, Corbett hopes to complete Monday’s race in 1:20 to 1:30, which would put him among the top finishers.
There’s “not a whole lot” of money to be made in handcycle racing, Corbett said, but the sport is growing slowly, and is blessed to have passionate riders, many of whom enjoy the thrill of going fast.
Going downhill on the Kanc, Corbett said it’s not unusual for him to hit speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.
He fears parked cars more than moving ones, explaining that “the drivers of the moving cars, I assume, are watching where they’re going. But parked cars, you never know what they’re going to do.”