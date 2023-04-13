Erik Corbett
Erik Corbett, a para-educator at Kennett High School in Conway, will be competing in the handcycle class at the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

CONWAY — In 2005, in his first Boston Marathon, Erik Corbett lost a screw from the front wheel assembly of his racing chair, and it almost knocked him out of the competition.

But, in the serendipitous course that his life has taken since a 2000 motor-vehicle crash left him a paraplegic, Corbett, 43, found a service station along the route that just happened to have what he needed to carry on.