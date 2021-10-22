Home are the sailors, home from the sea.
Brendan Slagle, 38, and Carrie Pierce, 37, sailed into Portsmouth’s Little Harbor at dusk Thursday aboard their 45-foot- blue fiberglass sailboat “Cheeky,” as they completed a 2½-year voyage. The only other passengers aboard were two cats, “Stevie” and “Ray”, whom they adopted along the way.
After completing the final, and perhaps most perilous leg of their voyage — a September crossing of the Davis Strait in the middle of the Labrador Sea — Slagle and Pierce seemed remarkably relaxed after clearing U.S. Customs and treating themselves to what Slagle called a “big American breakfast.”
“It feels surreal to be back in American waters,’’ Slagle said from their berth at Prescott Park. A reception awaited them Friday evening with family and friends in Kittery, Maine.
Slagle and Pierce have sailed about 20,000 miles. When they stepped away from their jobs in the medical science field 2½ years ago, the couple could not have imagined how far this endeavor would take them.
After months of preparation, preceded by years in which Cheeky was transformed from a bare shell of a sailboat, with parts and pieces in boxes, into an ocean-going, seaworthy vessel, they kept alive their dream of sailing across the Atlantic and beyond.
The 1980s vintage sailboat known as a cutter departed Boston Harbor on May 15, 2019, sailing for Bermuda with Slagle, Pierce and two friends from Portsmouth, Tyler Sauter and Matt Doherty.
Cheeky then made for the Azores, 13 days away. Another two weeks to the Irish coast and Dún Laoghaire near Dublin — the first chapter of their voyage that took them across the North Atlantic, which they viewed as an unqualified success.
Sauter and Tyler went home and Cheeky eventually ventured to Scotland, through the Caledonian Canal to Norway, the northern coast of Denmark, and eventually south to Morocco when the first COVID-19 lockdowns were happening.
“We were able to get what we need in terms of groceries and we were really welcomed by the Moroccan locals,” Slagle said. Tangiers would be their port of call for the next six months while they waited out the pandemic.
“It was kind of weird, because we are a long way from home and I think there were, maybe five or so other boats that were in the same situation.”
When things started opening up again, Cheeky explored the Balearic Islands off the Spanish coast, before heading back northward. Slagle and Pierce agree one of the highlights of their transatlantic sojourn was cruising the waters Outer Hebrides.
Their voyage home took the so-called “North Atlantic Viking” route, transiting the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, Labrador and Nova Scotia.
On Sept. 21 around 1 p.m., their dacron mainsail blew out in a gale, ripping to shreds while they watched helplessly on deck. What was worse, a titanium rod that serves as a furling mechanism, snapped in the process and hung above their heads like the “Sword of Damocles” for three days.
Slagle’s mother, Julianne McConnell of Gilford, said there were times she worried. She was able to join her son and her daughter-in-law for part of the voyage, which included a week in Iceland.
“I think, as a parent, that ‘worry’ meter never stops,” she said. “To sail with them on the north coast of Iceland with them was the trip of a lifetime.”
Slagle grew up in Gilford, learning to sail on Lake Winnipesaukee, and Pierce in Boston. The couple said they plan on living aboard the boat this winter in Boston while they transition back to life and their careers.
“When I first got the boat, the only way I could afford to build a boat was to live aboard it,” Slagle said. He met his wife, Pierce, halfway through the process and they have been effectively “building the boat” ever since.
Crossing the ocean in Cheeky was the baseline criteria for success, Slale said.
“Too often people never leave the dock,” he said.