 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 three years later -- reinvent, reinvent and reinvent again

  • Updated

We may be over it, but we’re still in it.

Three years after COVID-19 upended nearly every aspect of our lives, people have adjusted to change in ways they never could have imagined.

Scott Hayward

Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward stands in the parking lot, where the Derry venue held drive-in concerts in 2020 and 2021 when it was unable to hold shows in its indoor theater due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Liv Brannen
Buy Now

Liv Brannen, photographed here during her senior year at Goffstown High School, is now a student at Coastal Carolina University. She plans to go to law school.
Jennifer Gillis

Jennifer Gillis became interim superintendent of schools in Manchester in February 2022, and permanent superintendent in May 2022.
Jennifer Gillis

Jennifer Gillis, Superintendent of Manchester Schools, chats with students at the Jewett Street School in Manchester on March 7, 2023.
Dawn Chapman
Buy Now

Dawn Chapman is changing jobs to work at one of Concord Hospital’s urgent care facilities, after staffing shortages have made inpatient care incredibly difficult.
Steven Clutter
Buy Now

Restaurateur Steven Clutter grills onions at The Kitchen on River Road in Manchester on Monday.
Steven Clutter
Buy Now

Restaurateur Steven Clutter at his latest project, The Kitchen, on River Road in Manchester.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred