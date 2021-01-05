An accordion-playing radio personality who participates in an extreme swim for charity each winter has chosen to raise money for Lafayette House in Portsmouth this year.
On Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m., Gary “Creekman” Sredzienski will start from a location next to Robert’s Maine Grill on Route 1 in Kittery, Maine, and swim the length of Spruce Creek to the Route 103 bridge, a distance of more than 2 miles.
Over $1,400 of Sredzienski’s $2,500 goal has been raised so far.
Lafayette House is the home of 12 developmentally disabled residents. It was built in 1984, and the resident who has also lived there the longest is one of Sredzienski’s biggest fans.
Up until the pandemic shut down live production of Sredzienski’s popular program, “Polka Party,” on 91.3 WUNH FM in March, every Saturday morning Lafayette House resident Paul Fortin would call in to make requests.
When they realized how much Fortin missed Sredzienski's live show, one of the people who works at the home reached out to him and asked if he might play for Fortin.
Sredzienski obliged, according to Melanie Merz, secretary of Lafayette House.
“It was very gratifying for him to see Gary in person,” Merz said. “For him to be able to have this opportunity is really special.”
Merz said the money will go to help pay for materials needed for day programming for the residents. They are unable to get into the community for activities, such as Special Olympics, as they had in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Merz said the most impressive thing about Sredzienski is that as a musician who is not able to perform as he normally does due to pandemic restrictions, he is still finding a way to give back.
Sredzienski, of Kittery, Maine, said it is his pleasure to help the residents at Lafayette House.
“It’s a special place in my heart I have for them,” Sredzienski said.
Sredzienski said he started the annual charity swim in 2008, when he decided he was going to make it to the Isles of Shoals in January, which is 7 miles offshore.
The swim turned into a successful fundraiser for the Krempels Brain Injury Foundation, raising about $17,000.
Sredzienski said being in the waterways on the Seacoast is more dangerous than swimming in a pool, lake or pond because of the current, but he loves it.
“I find artifacts and I see fish. It’s wild swimming,” Sredzienski said.
Money for the Lafayette House swim in being raised on www.mightycause.com.
For more information about the nonprofit organization, visit www.friendsoflafayettehouse.org.