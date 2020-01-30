PORTSMOUTH – A renowned accordion player from the Seacoast will swim the length of Sagamore Creek on Saturday morning to raise money to buy ukuleles for sick children.
Gary Sredzienski, of Kittery, Maine, is known locally as “Creekman” because he swims year-round. He is beloved because he raises money for charities through extreme winter swimming, raising close to $95,000 so far.
“I’m going to swim anyhow,” Sredzienski said. “Let’s harness this science experiment I’ve done and let’s do good for others.”
Sredzienski said swimming on the coast in the winter does involve a lot of science when calculating tides and times of day when he can get out into the water safely.
Sredzienski said he has to make sure to rest and eat properly before big challenges like the one he will be facing Saturday. He leaves the iHeartMedia studio on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth at 8 a.m. and will swim for a few hours before he gets to Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion on Little Harbor Road in Portsmouth.
Sredzienski swam competitively in high school and when he moved to New Hampshire for college in 1980, he found the various bays, rivers and creeks irresistible.
“I love it. I live for it. That’s why I’m living in Kittery,” Sredzienski said.
Sredzienski started swimming for charity in 2006.
In 2008, Sredzienski decided he was going to swim to the Isles of Shoals in January, which is seven miles offshore.
“Nobody believed me when I said I was going to do that,” Sredzienski said.
That swim turned into a successful fundraiser for the Krempels Brain Injury Foundation, raising about $17,000. Since then, Sredzienski has swum for hospice care, lighthouse preservation, wildlife support and Seacoast Charter School in Dover.
Sredzienski is hoping to rally enough support to raise between $3,000 and $5,000 for Ukulele Kids Club this Saturday, which uses the money to buy sick children ukuleles and to help place music therapists in hospitals.
In New Hampshire, the international organization works with Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth in Lebanon, according to their website.
Sredzienski braved the snow and swam the Piscataqua River for the Ukulele Kids Club in December of 2017. He looks forward to helping the organization again, saying even if he only raises enough for one or two ukuleles for sick children in hospitals, it will be worth it.
Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group coordinated the fundraisers. They meet twice a month and are proud supporters of Ukulele Kids Club.
After Sredzienski’s swim, there will be SNHUG’s annual Groundhog Luau in Brentwood. Tickets are $20, but for $30 people can support Sredzienski and get special luau seating and prizes.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/snhug.