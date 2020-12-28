Firefighters from multiple communities spent hours Sunday in the woods in Brookfield rescuing a horse that was stuck in mud.
“Some of the reasons people choose a career in the fire service are how two days are never the same, you never know what to expect, and to help the community,” reads a post on the Wakefield Fire/Rescue Facebook page. “Well, yesterday checked off those boxes for sure.”
Wakefield fire crews were dispatched to Garney Road in Brookfield around 4 p.m, Sunday, for a report of a horse stuck in the mud about 1/2 mile into the woods.
“The days are obviously short so dark was setting in quickly, it took some time to locate them, and anyone who walked into the scene would tell you it was more than 1/2 mile,” reads the Wakefield Fire/rescue post. “The horse was certainly well into the swamp and certainly stuck.”
Roughly an hour into the response, mutual aid was requested from Wolfeboro and Milton to bring more manpower to assist with freeing the seven-year-old horse, named Stetson.
Crews worked to slowly free the horse from the mud. The rescue wrapped up after midnight.
“Everyone was soaked and cold but it was all worth it as the horse actually walked itself out to a trailer waiting to take it home,” Wakefield Fire/Rescue officials reported on social media.
Personnel from Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue, Milton Fire-Rescue, Ossipee Corner Fire Department, Action Ambulance Service Inc., and Center Ossipee Fire responded to the scene, along Wakefield police, a veterinarian, and three civilians “who owned horses and were more than willing to help,” according to a social media post.