The state liquor store in Whitefield was once the place where locals and North Country visitors found their wine and spirits, but now it’s home to a different kind of spirit.
Some of the liquor store faithful were surprised when they showed up at the former New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet on Route 3 to find that it’s become a church.
“We were in the process of remodeling the inside and we had a couple of people walk in and they were like, ‘What’s going on in here? What happened to the liquor store?’ We said, ‘Well, we have church services now,’” said Justin Francis, who lives in Bethlehem and is the pastor for New Beginnings Apostolic Fellowship.
The liquor store turned church began holding services, on Wednesdays and Sundays, in March.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission leased the Whitefield location for many years until closing the store about a year ago.
“It was one of the smallest N.H. Liquor and Wine Outlets and its design was least representative of our brand,” said E.J. Powers, spokesman for the liquor commission. It was closed as part of a consolidation plan when the state built a new store in nearby Lancaster.
Another new liquor and wine outlet is expected to open in Littleton, about 10 miles south, this summer, Powers said.
Francis, 40, is a former New York City police officer who said he moved to New Hampshire in 2015 for a better family life.
The supervisor of security at Littleton Regional Healthcare, Francis said he wasn’t looking to become a pastor when he and his family came to the state, but he has felt a calling for some time. He began offering church services in his living room and later moved to another church location in Bethlehem.
“We were looking for a facility for ourselves and this kind of just fell in our lap,” Francis said of the new church site. “It’s just awesome.”
Francis had no reservations about putting his church in a former liquor store.
“We thought it was kind of comical. Sometimes we like to joke around that God has a sense of humor,” he said.
While people have welcomed the new church to town, not everyone is happy about the change.
“Some people would say this is amazing, and some people that like their liquor might say, ‘I have to drive 15 minutes extra to go get liquor and this is not fair,’” Francis said.
At least one of those people had a Massachusetts license plate.
“They came in and were a little frustrated that their liquor store wasn’t there anymore,” Francis said.
To address concerns about ex-customers unaware of the change showing up and disturbing worshipers, Francis said a temporary wall has been added at the entrance.
“Somebody can walk in and see that it’s not a liquor store and be able to turn around and leave without disrupting anything,” he said.