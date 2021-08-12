When Anthony Spinelli decided to blow up nearly 85 pounds of Tannerite and blue chalk to reveal the gender of his baby, the Kingston father-to-be never thought it would startle people 30 miles away and generate worldwide media attention.
The now-infamous gender reveal party was held in a large quarry at Torromeo Industries in Kingston because Spinelli had permission to host in the quarry and figured it was a safe spot.
The area where the blast was detonated was surrounded by walls of granite 100 feet high in what Spinelli described as a “bowl” about 1,300 feet in diameter.
“Everything went to plan, but we didn’t realize that it would cause such public alarm,” he said Thursday.
In his first interview since the explosion on April 20, the 28-year-old Spinelli said he was surprised to learn that the sound traveled so far because the blast didn’t seem big enough to cause such a ruckus.
“It really wasn’t that impressive in person, so when people were claiming, ‘Oh, I heard it in Lowell (Mass.) and I heard it in Kittery (Maine),’ I thought that might be a stretch. We were 200 yards away with 20 people and 15 different vehicles and there was no damage and nobody once said that was a bit over the top. It was like a big firework,” Spinelli said.
Spinelli was surprised when news of the explosion began grabbing national and international headlines.
“We certainly didn’t think it would blow up to the extent that it did, going around the world. That was definitely unforeseen,” he said.
Tannerite is a binary explosive commonly used during target practice. It can be purchased without a permit.
Spinelli has experience using Tannerite and said he thought the 85 pounds would be “roughly enough” for the event.
“It’s probably a good thing I didn’t go for a full 100 pounds,” he said.
The incident angered some neighbors and frightened many others, who thought they felt an earthquake and believed their homes had been damaged. Spinelli said the bowl shape of the quarry likely had a “speaker box effect” that caused the sound to reverberate.
He said safety precautions were taken and he wore ear protection because he fired the shot. Children in attendance also wore ear protection, he said. He said adults at the party described the explosion as “like being at a fireworks show when a large one goes off and you feel it in your chest.”
Kingston police filed a criminal charge against Spinelli after they received numerous complaints about the explosion.
A prosecutor told the court that the explosion didn’t cause any property damage. Police have said they investigated reports of possible property damage related to the blast and determined they were unfounded.
“The big issue I’m dealing with is all the claims of property damage when that wasn’t the case. People don’t realize that they were unfounded claims. They just see the headlines, ‘Cracked foundations,’” Spinelli said.
Spinelli pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge this week and was found guilty by a judge. He was assessed a $500 fine that will remain suspended for 12 months based on good behavior. He also was ordered to pay a $120 penalty assessment.
Spinelli said he and his wife, Olivia, are trying to put the incident behind them as they prepare for the birth of their baby boy, due Sept. 4.
“She would rather not have all the attention,” he said of his wife of nearly three years.
Spinelli and his wife have not decided on a name for the baby yet, but he said it definitely will not be Tanner.