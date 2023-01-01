Dairy Queen is king: Manchester location ends year as top-selling location in country

The news that the Dairy Queen on Manchester’s West Side is the top-selling DQ in the country might surprise some people.
General Manager Kevin Dion isn’t one of them.
“The pieces are all there — good people, good location, and lots of support,” Dion said. “Add ice cream, and magical things start to happen.”
The Second Street eatery beat out more than 4,300 other Dairy Queens across the United States to earn the title of top-earning DQ in the country.
The popular eatery secured the top spot on Saturday, topping $4 million in sales prior to the calendar flipping to 2023.
“I still can’t believe it,” said Dave Dion, Kevin’s dad and owner of the Manchester location and three other Dairy Queens in New Hampshire.
“I know we’re a fast food place who serves ice cream, but this means a lot,” said Kevin. “We’ve put a lot of work into this place. The devotion of our staff, and not just on Saturday but all year. We could not have done it without our staff. A leader is only as good as the people he leads.”
Kevin, 33, paid tribute Saturday night and Sunday with a message on an electronic sign out front saying, “Dad, we are finally #1.”
Dave Dion got his start with Dairy Queen with the DQ on Broad Street in Nashua in 1973 in his early 20s. Within two years he was operating a Hudson location, too, before eventually purchasing both stores and buying the Manchester restaurant on Second Street in 1979.
He no longer owns the Hudson store, but in recent years he added two more franchise locations at the Mall of New Hampshire, which opened in 2009, and at Merrimack Premium Outlets, which opened in 2012.
Kevin has been working for his dad since he was old enough “to see over the counter,” involved with his dad’s locations in some capacity since age 12 or 13.
“I was quite literally born for this job,” said Dion.
Kevin said he knew going into Friday that he was within about $3,000 to $5,000 of his nearest competition for top seller in the country, a DQ in Gray, Georgia.
Dion said he texted Gov. Chris Sununu, who expressed support for the location’s quest to take the top spot during a visit on Free Cone Day earlier this year.
“He was so happy to hear we had a shot at No. 1,” Kevin Dion said.
“Manchester’s not a small town, but we’re a small state, and he was saying how great it would be for Manchester to be No. 1, and asked me to keep him in the loop.”
Sununu came by Friday with his son and bought a cone, mentioning how close the competition was on social media.
“It went viral,” Kevin said. “I went outside around 7:30 p.m. Friday, and there were about 30 cars in our drive-thru line. Guys in line said, ‘we saw your story and we’re here for you and your dad.’ It almost made me cry.”
Kevin Dion said the Manchester location on Saturday topped its own sales record — set in May — by almost 50%, recording 1,607 transactions.
“That’s almost 300% more sales than we had projected,” said Dion.
“We did around $30,000 in sales Saturday alone. Sheer will and the support of the community is what pulled us through.”
The surge helped push the Second Street DQ over the finish line, after finishing as the second busiest location in the U.S. in both 2020 and 2021.
Kevin said they sold so much product Saturday “we almost couldn’t open Sunday.” He said DQ’s in Concord and Hudson were able to share enough product to allow their Queen City neighbors to open for business as usual to start 2023.
On Sunday, a lengthy line of cars once again wrapped around the parking lot, as customers celebrated the achievement with Kevin and his staff.
“I think everyone was pulling for Manchester.”