Lou D'Allesandro and Bill Russell

State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, left, stands next to Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell during an event at the National Guard Armory in Manchester in the late 1960s.

 Provided by Lou D’Allesandro

State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro remembers serving as a bodyguard to Boston Celtics great Bill Russell during a two-day event at the National Guard Armory in Manchester in the late 1960s.

“I thought he was great,” D’Allesandro said Sunday of the brush with fame. “We talked a lot. He was very personable.”