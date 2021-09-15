LUNENBURG, Vt. — As divers again searched a Pontiac LeMans submerged in the Connecticut River for the remains of Gorham resident Alberta Leeman, who disappeared 43 years ago, her daughter stood and watched Wednesday.
“We know it’s her car,” said Nancy McLain of Gilman, Vt., “but we don’t know if the body is her, but ten-to-one, it is her. To think she was three miles from my home…”
McLain and several family members stood on River Road in Lunenburg, where they could see the search barge in the river. She said said she’ll get closure when the remains found in the vehicle last month — and any remains found Wednesday — are identified as her mother. Then she can inter them in the family plot in Gorham, next to her dad.
“The only thing that’s going to help me,” she said, “is if I have her (Leeman’s) remains and put her with my dad because she doesn’t deserve to be in that water.”
On or about July 26, 1978, Alberta Leeman — without telling anyone where she was going — left her apartment and drove off, never to be seen again. She was 63 at the time.
On Aug. 6, members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s underwater search and dive teams located Leeman’s vehicle in the Connecticut River and recovered remains that are now undergoing DNA testing.
McLain said it appears Leeman was headed to visit her in Gilman when her car left River Road and went into the Connecticut River, settling some 14 feet down on the riverbed. She said for the first several days, the families in Gilman and Gorham called each other, asking whether they had seen Leeman, each thinking she was with the other.
Eventually, when it became clear that no one had seen Leeman or knew what happened to her, the family contacted Gorham police, who went to their mother’s apartment and found she was not there.
“It was very hard to lose her,” McLain said.
Leeman’s disappearance became a cold case. But in September 2017, state police and Fish and Game unlocked the mystery of a similar disappearance. Divers found a pickup truck in the Androscoggin River in Errol with the remains of Tony Imondi, 26, of Errol. He was last seen at a horseshoe tournament in town on July 1, 1998.
Lt. Mark Ober, who heads the Fish and Game District 1 office in Lancaster, told Conservation Officer Joe Canfield of the discovery.
Canfield, the agency’s side-scan sonar team leader, decided to search the Androscoggin with his team for Leeman’s car, but concluded it wasn’t there.
Canfield next took to Google Earth, Ober said, and after plotting Leeman’s starting point in Gorham and McLain’s residence in Gilman, observed that a stretch of the Connecticut River not far below the Mount Orne Covered Bridge “is pretty close to the road.”
In what McLain called “training with a purpose,” Canfield and his team located her mother’s car in that area last month.
On Wednesday, McLain singled out Fish and Game, and Canfield in particular, for thanks.
“He (Canfield) has worked on her case for three years and he finally found the car over here,” said McLain, which is something “nobody else did in 40 years.”
Ober said searchers on Wednesday used a suction device to vacuum the silt-filled interior of Leeman’s car.
When the vehicle was first found, divers recovered what remains they could, he said, but their movements caused turbidity, which left them unable to see.
“No matter what river you’re in, the closer you get to the bottom, the less you can see and once you hit the bottom there’s so much silt and debris that once you touch it, it creates clouds,” said Ober.