David’s House founder leaves a gift that has comforted families of sick kids for 36 years

LEBANON
N ew Hampshire has lost a true champion for children and families.
Dick Cyr, the founder of David’s House, a refuge for families with sick children, died on July 24 at age 85.
Cyr leaves a legacy of love and compassion that grew out of his own grief and loss.
Jaye Olmstead, executive director of David’s House, was friends with Cyr for 15 years.
“Dick will just always be one of the most special people I’ve ever met,” Olmstead said, her eyes and voice brimming with emotion. “He has just inspired so much kindness and care.”
When she thinks of her dear friend, “compassionate and generous” are the first words that come to mind, Olmstead said. “He had so much love for families,” she said.
Built on the campus of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, David’s House looks like an old-fashioned New England inn. A welcoming front porch features rocking chairs and heart-shaped designs, a playground adorns the front yard, and hydrangeas bloom near a gazebo that’s a perfect spot for quiet contemplation.
Spend a little time here and it’s clear: This place is a sanctuary.
Over the years, more than 16,000 families have stayed overnight at David’s House, free of charge, while their children were receiving care at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock. Many thousands more have been day guests, Olmstead said.
For families going through difficult times, it’s a place to take a shower, have a meal and meet other families going through similar experiences and sometimes loss.
Something special
The vision that became David’s House came out of the worst pain a family can know: the terminal illness and death of a beloved child.
Dick and Gerry Cyr, who had two grown children of their own, adopted 10-month-old David in late 1979. The baby had been placed in a foster home by the state of Vermont after he was found malnourished and living in a car with his birth family.
David soon was thriving at the Cyrs’ Vermont home, where Dick Cyr posted a handmade sign, “David’s House,” to reassure the little boy that he had found his forever home. That sign now hangs above the door at David’s House.
When David was 2, he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia.
More than three years of medical treatments and hospitalizations followed at what was then Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, where the Cyrs met families from all over who had come here for world-class pediatric care.
While their own home was just a 20-minute drive across the river from the medical center, they saw many families who slept in waiting rooms or in their cars while their children were hospitalized.
Each time David left the hospital after treatment, he begged his dad to let him bring the other children home with them, Olmstead said. “Some day,” Cyr would promise him.
Whenever David got money for chores or gifts, he would hide it away. His father teased him, asking him what he was saving his money for. “And he’d say, ‘Something special, Daddy,’” Olmstead said.
David died on Sept. 8, 1984. He was 5.
His father resolved to fulfill his promise: “We’re going to build a house so that all of the kids and their families have a place they could be together,” Olmstead said.
After David died, his father found his son’s treasure trove, and that $300.78 was the first deposit into a fund to create the nonprofit organization that became David’s House.
Something special indeed.
Its first location was a house in Hanover with seven bedrooms, purchased in 1986. When Dartmouth Hitchcock moved to the Lebanon campus, its leaders approached David’s House with a proposal, Olmstead said: “If we lease you land for $1 a year, would you build a new David’s House on the new campus?”
They did so, and the new house opened in 1994. In the years since, rooms have been added, and the house now has 20 bedrooms, each carefully decorated with natural themes: the bird room, garden room, dolphin room. There are common areas for gathering and eating, and places where you can be alone.
Home away from home
Half of the families who stay at David’s House, Olmstead said, are coming for scheduled appointments and treatment, for children with chronic medical conditions. The other half end up here because of a crisis, she said, such as a car crash or premature birth.
“For these families, they were not planning their trip to the hospital, so they have nothing with them,” she said.
Everything at David’s House is offered free of charge: the cozy rooms, toiletry items and meals that volunteers bring in. There is no time limit on stays, Olmstead said. One mother whose baby was born prematurely last October has been living at David’s House ever since.
The busiest time for families at the house tends to be between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., Olmstead said. “They’ve been at the hospital all day,” she said. “They have been laser-focused on their child.”
Ellah Murray was born on Feb. 26, 2017 at just 24 weeks, a tiny baby weighing only about a pound.
Her dad, Mike Murray of Tilton, said his wife, Stephanie, had an emergency C-section and had to stay in the hospital, but he rushed to CHaD to be with their firstborn daughter.
“Everything was a blur,” he recalled.
The staff in the newborn intensive care unit told the Murrays about David’s House. Over the next five months, as little Ellah battled for life, “It became our home away from home,” he said.
That allowed them to be there whenever Ellah’s condition took a turn for the worse, even if it was the middle of the night. “We had a few phone calls to come up and say goodbye,” Murray said. “We would rush over to the hospital.”
“We were able to have that connection instead of being an hour and a half away.”
The Murrays met and bonded with other families who were going through a similar ordeal, he said. ”We were able to bounce off each other if you had a rough day,” he said.
They got to know Dick Cyr during their stays at David’s House, and Cyr never failed to ask about Ellah, who is now 5.
Murray remembers Cyr as “a guy with a big heart.”
“He took a tragic event that happened to him and made something of it,” he said.
Grief and solace
Sometimes, David’s House is a gathering place for extended families when it’s time to say goodbye to a little one.
“Dick just wanted families to be together when it mattered most,” Olmstead said.
Dan Gauthier, a former Concord middle school teacher who now lives in Georgia, became close friends with Dick Cyr through their bond of shared grief.
Gauthier’s 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, died in 2006, two months after she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer. She spent a month at CHaD, and her parents stayed at David’s House.
David’s House was a refuge during those dark days, Gauthier said. “Just being around people who are going through the same situation,” he said.
“You don’t even have to talk to them. You just look at each other and nod,” he said. “People just know.”
After his daughter’s death, Gauthier became active in David’s House, serving on the board for many years and becoming an “ambassador,” working on fundraising and public events.
It was a way to channel his grief over the loss of his little girl, he said. “The biggest fear of any bereaved parent is that his child will be forgotten,” Gauthier said.
Because of Dick Cyr, he said, “David will never be forgotten, and Taylor is not going to be forgotten either.”
“I just want people to understand the absolutely compassionate, genuine and generous human being this man was,” Gauthier said. “His legacy is in the house, and his legacy is in the tens of thousands of families he’s come in contact with.”
Source of refuge
Jessica Laperle, patient experience manager for Dartmouth Health Children’s Child Life Program, said David’s House has been a critical resource for families. “David, Dick, and the whole Cyr family understood that it is never just the child that needs care,” she said. “The whole family experiences the illness or injury and needs a place to heal and recover where they can be together.”
Executive director Olmstead said she feels privileged to be part of David’s House “and to know it makes such a difference.”
“We hear that every day, that David’s House is truly life-saving and life-changing for families,” she said.
For one family from Spofford, “It’s really been our home away from home for 25 and a half years,” said Robin (she didn’t want her last name used). Her 26-year-old daughter, Natalie, has a rare genetic disease that causes serious medical issues, including cerebral palsy, and they often have to be at the medical center for appointments.
In the most difficult times, David’s House has been a source of refuge, Robin said. “It’s the people, it is the comfort, it is just knowing that you have a place that is home when you’re not home.”
They got to know Dick Cyr well over all those years, and he was always so kind to Natalie, she said.
The man was “a gift,” Robin said. “Gentle, kind, loyal, delightful.”
“He had a great sense of humor, a twinkle in his eye, always a smile,” she said. “You felt loved.”
Jaye Olmstead got the news of Cyr’s death as she was driving home from the 12th annual “Sundae at David’s House,” a gathering for families who over the years have found comfort and friendship there.
For those who knew him, it seems fitting that Cyr left this world on a day set aside for remembrance, kindness and love.
“Maybe he was holding out for that last Sunday,” said Mike Murray, Ellah’s dad. “He was there in spirit.”
Cyr liked to say that David’s House “always had the right people in the right place at the right time,” Olmstead said. And that’s what last Sunday felt like, she said.
“He knew the right people were in the right place, and it was the right time for him,” she said.
.
Plans for a celebration of Dick Cyr’s life will be posted on davids-house.org.