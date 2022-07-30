David’s House founder leaves a gift that has comforted families of sick kids for 36 years

 Skip to main content
LEBANON

N ew Hampshire has lost a true champion for children and families.

David's House
Buy Now

Dick Cyr realized his dream and kept a promise to his son when he created David's House, a place where families can stay free of charge while children are receiving medical care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Cyr died on July 24.
Dick Cyr, founder of David's House

Dick Cyr created David’s House, the fulfillment of a promise to his little boy who died of leukemia. Cyr died on July 24 at age 85.
David's House sign
Buy Now

Dick Cyr hung this sign at his home when he and his wife adopted their baby son, David. It now hangs over the house built in David's memory.
David Cyr

David Cyr’s battle with leukemia inspired his family to create David’s House at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth. David was 5 years old when he died in 1984.
The "bird room" at David's House
Buy Now

Each room at David's House is decorated around a nature theme. This is the bird room, one of the most popular.
Ellah Murray

Ellah Murray was born at just 24 weeks in 2017 and spent months fighting for life at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth while her parents lived at David’s House.
Welcome sign
Buy Now

Dick Cyr created David’s House to honor his adopted son, David, who died from leukemia in 1984. Dick Cyr died on July 24.
Jaye Olmstead and Dick Cyr

Jaye Olmstead and Dick Cyr became close friends during their years of working together at David’s House.

