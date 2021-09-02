MANCHESTER --The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications seeks to honor New Hampshire residents or organizations who have worked to protect free speech and free press.
Nominations are open for the school’s 19th annual First Amendment Award, honoring diligence in protecting free press and free speech liberties. The recipient will be celebrated at the School’s annual First Amendment Awards event in the fall.
A committee of judges chooses the recipient from public nominations. First Amendment recipients receive a bronze eagle sculpture created by Nackey Loeb, and a $1,500 award.
Nomination forms are available at loebschool.org. The deadline for nominations has been extended to Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The award and the school are legacies of the late Nackey S. Loeb, president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News.
Past recipients include former state Attorney General Philip McLaughlin; former Keene Sentinel Executive Editor Thomas Kearney; former Executive Editor John Howe of The Laconia Citizen; former legislator Daniel Hughes; former Dover City Councilor David Scott; Londonderry High School journalism advisor Mary DeWinkeleer; First Amendment attorney William Chapman; former ConVal School Board member Gail Pierson Cromwell; The Portsmouth Herald; David Lang and the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire; and The Telegraph of Nashua.
Others honored include slain journalist James Foley; former Portsmouth police officer John Connors; open government activist David Pearl; Timberlane Regional School Board member Donna Green; Right to Know-NH and columnist and speaker Robert Azzi; Veteran’s Administration whistleblower, the late Dr. William “Ed” Kois; and, in 2020, Dr. Marianne Salcetti, professor at Keene State College.
First Amendment judges are Rod Doherty, former executive editor of Foster’s Daily Democrat; retired N.H. Supreme Court Justice Richard Galway; attorney Gregory Sullivan of Malloy & Sullivan, LPC.; and previous First Amendment recipient Mary DeWinkeleer.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications promotes and defends the First Amendment and fosters interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication by educating students of various ages and providing them with the tools and knowledge to improve their skill.