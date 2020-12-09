The deadline for residents to register to participate in Manchester’s first annual Holiday Lights Contest is here.
Earlier this month, Mayor Joyce Craig announced the first ever Manchester Holiday Lights Contest. Run by the mayor’s office and sponsored by Manchester Radio Group, the contest encourages Queen City residents to decorate their homes and show off their holiday light displays for all to enjoy.
“A lot of our favorite holiday traditions look differently this year, and we wanted to create a fun safe way for Manchester residents to celebrate the holidays,” said Craig in a statement. “We were inspired by Portsmouth’s Holiday Lights Competition and wanted to bring the same community building event here. Prizes will be awarded, and the top display will have bragging rights for winning the first ever Manchester Holiday Lights Contest. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the festively decorated homes throughout the city.”
The deadline to register your residence as a Holiday Light Display location is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 10.
Participants can register online at manchesternh.gov, or by filling out a form available at the city website and mailing it to ‘Mayor’s Office, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 030101’ or emailing it to mayor@manchesternh.gov.
All participating lights displays will be included in the public Manchester Holiday Lights Map, and prizes will be awarded to the top vote getting holiday lights displays.
Displays can be judged by any Manchester resident. Judging forms will be available starting on Monday, Dec. 14, and must be completed and returned by Monday, Dec. 21.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23 via Facebook Live.
Email mayor@manchesternh.gov with any questions.